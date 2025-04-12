Coffee Review: Chai Moto

My dear Bison, I have another amazing coffee shop to tell you about. It has been a little while since I’ve written a review, but I promise I have still been doing my research. Today’s review is on Chai Moto! Chai Moto is a coffee shop located about fifteen minutes southwest of campus. It sounds like a trek, but I promise it’s worth it.

First, let’s talk price. Coffee (along with everything else) is getting mighty expensive, which is deterring me from many of my old favorite coffee shops. Chai Moto, although still pricey (because coffee must be), is quite affordable. I can tell you with (almost) complete certainty that Chai Moto is not scamming you with their pricing. They might put a little dent in your wallet, but they won’t break the bank.

Second, I want to tell you about the VIBES! Chai Moto has incredible vibes. I did not sit down to do homework there, but I’m telling you I could. I could lock in for at least five hours at Chai Moto. It’s peaceful, tastefully upscale, and minimalistic. Chai Moto is also a little way out from the hustle and bustle of downtown Fargo, so the general atmosphere is far from chaotic.

Third and finally, let’s talk about drinks. Personally, I cannot say enough good things about my drink from Chai Moto. I purchased a Brown Sugar Latte and enjoyed every last sip. I found the syrup to provide a perfect sweetness, neither diminishing nor dominating when mixed with the espresso. Each component of the latte blended perfectly. I’ve been struggling to find rich espresso amidst the rise of automatic espresso machines, but I found it at Chai Moto. My Brown Sugar Latte is the only thing I’ve tried from Chai Moto thus far, but that alone keeps me wanting more. If that drink is an indicator of the rest of their menu, it should all be amazing. They have a wide variety of teas, all of which sound delectable. Next up on my to-try list is their chai—because of the name of the store. It has to be good, right?

The staff at Chai Moto are incredibly friendly and calming. Chai Moto is calming. If you want to go to a coffee shop to feel at peace, go to Chai Moto. If you want good, affordable coffee, go to Chai Moto. I strongly recommend. When (not if) you visit Chai Moto, don’t forget to tip your barista!