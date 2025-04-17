Call it CyberTruck Trauma

At least I know where leaders on our campus stand, I guess…

I was originally going to write about something else this week, but knew I couldn’t ignore my gut wrenching reaction when I saw this Instagram story posted by @NDSU_CA, or NDSU Campus Attractions, on April 3, 2025.

The story contains a still image of a Tesla CyberTruck skidding in the snow, with “NDSU_CA” typed on top of the CyberTruck. The photo features text saying “We’re on our way to NACA” in capital letters, clarifying NACA as the National Association of Campus Activities in St. Paul, MN at the very bottom of the image.

I’m not sure what other Instagrammers thought when they saw this story. Perhaps they quickly clicked through it to get to more interesting stories from their friends. Perhaps they laughed. Perhaps they thought they couldn’t care less. None of these reactions were mine. My reaction was this: “At least I know where some of my campus leaders stand, I guess.”

I know we live in North Dakota, a firmly red state. I know students protested wearing masks in the classroom in fall of 2021 despite me and many others having health issues that put us at higher risk for complications from Covid-19. I know NDSU has welcomed speakers from Turning Point USA and other extremely red organizations with open arms. I know friends and students who were attacked verbally and physically just for being LGBT+ in Fargo. I know to some people here, those of us on the outside of the strict red boundaries of what it means to be valued and respected as a person are not welcome.

As Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their lackeys have shaken up what America stands for and represents in the last couple of months, I don’t know why some people still think that what they are doing by gutting public services, education, freedom of speech, the economy, and human rights is actually good. It’s beyond me, an American citizen with a graduate degree in rhetoric.

I also don’t know where a lot of NDSU leaders and admin stand in regard to our damaged educational ecosystem lately. It makes me feel unsafe, but at least I hadn’t seen anything that was obviously pro-Trump-Elon-Whatever-this-crazy-perspective-is-even-called-anymore. At least, not until I saw this story.

It snowed this last week, bringing up plenty of jokes about false-spring and bad drivers. Campus Attractions could have posted any winter weather or driving meme, with an image of any non-politically-associated vehicle representing Campus Attractions. They chose to associate themselves with a Tesla CyberTruck.

Tesla is currently under fire as its company head and also head of Trump’s new DOGE, Elon Musk, has been accessing sensitive government information and gutting our social services including workers for national parks, nuclear energy, education, and other vital government services. Musk has not been elected by the people to have any of this unchecked power. People worldwide have been showing Musk that they disagree with what he is doing to America right now by sabotaging Tesla charging stations and dealerships, vandalizing Tesla cars in the wild, and rallying people to stop buying from the company. As a result, Tesla shares have plummeted.

There’s no way that the person who runs the @NDSU_CA Instagram account doesn’t know about any of this information. They know. They know and they still thought posting this would be a good idea. In my opinion, they did this on purpose. It’s a political post. This post tells me that despite all of the illegal things Musk is doing to our country and our people right now, they still think Musk, Tesla, and CyberTrucks are funny or good. They don’t see any issue with posting about themselves identifying with it.

That tells me all I need to know. I know where some of our community leadership stands, I guess. I probably shouldn’t be shocked based on what I’ve seen in our community and at our university in recent years. I think I’m more shocked that it is a student organization that’s supposed to serve all our students, even those hurting due to all Musk has done in the last couple of months.

Campus Attractions’ MyNDSU page describes it as “dedicated to serving the North Dakota State University community by providing educational, cultural, social and recreational programs and activities through a wide variety of resources. CA strives to serve as the core for university-wide programming, working in collaboration with other entities to support the mission of Campus Attractions and North Dakota State University. CA will be recognized for quality programming, entertainment and leadership.” This story doesn’t say that to me.

Call it CyberTruck Trauma, or what Minnesota Republicans are trying to classify as Trump Derangement Syndrome. I’m wary of people who laugh this off as a joke. That’s how Project 2025 and DOGE started: jokes, denied plans that wouldn’t ever happen in America. I’m not excited to see what outspoken Musk supporters, Project 2025, or DOGE want our country to look like in the coming days, months, and years. Now you know where I stand, too.