Budget-Friendly Eating for College Students

A student can burn anywhere from 1800 to 3000 calories in a day, but replenishing that energy in a healthy and affordable way can be a challenge for many. However, with a bit of budgeting and thoughtful planning, meal prepping and creating balanced diets can become achievable for most students.

Understanding your food budget is the first crucial step in this process. By getting a clear picture of your finances and determining how much you can extend toward food, you’ll have a sense of what kind of diet is realistic and attainable for you. Being aware of your financial budget can help you make informed choices about meals while staying within your means.

Purchasing in bulk, on sale, or with coupons is one way to help save money on food. Many grocery stores will mark down products prior to them going bad, and this is very common with fruits and veggies. Monitoring prices for foods, specifically ones that are repetitively bought, can help keep you well within your budget. Also, take a look through newspapers or online, many companies will send students discounts or coupons for certain stores or restaurants.

Having a well-balanced meal is a difficult but necessary requirement for students in college. For each meal, you’ll want to make sure you have a variety of vegetables, fruits, proteins, grains, and healthy fats to maintain efficient energy. Purchasing ingredients raw can also be more affordable than buying them pre-made. Avoiding overeating carbs, high sugars and salts, and unhealthy fats can also help you feel more energized, full, and awake during the day.

That being said though. it’s good to keep an eye on your daily diet. Obsession with dietary health can sometimes cause depression or even an eating disorder. Allowing yourself to have an occasional sweet treat or a favorite cheap meal, even if it’s not the healthiest thing to do all the time, can help you stay happier and enjoy college life.

Your budget, time, income and education all influence your diet. By learning strategies for maintaining well-balanced meals while in college, you can set yourself up for greater success, both academically and personally.