Breathe Better, Live Better

The power of breathing exercises

In our fast-paced lives, where deadlines, exams, social responsibilities and engagements often overwhelm us, taking a deep breath can seem like a luxury we cannot afford sometimes. Yet, breathing exercises can be the antidote to the stress we experience daily. Integrating these practices into our schedules can transform our mental and physical well-being, making space for clarity, calm and focus. This article invites you to explore the benefits of breathing exercises, simple methods to get started, and the resources available on and off campus to support your journey.

Breathing exercises are a powerful tool for managing stress and improving overall health. Research suggests mindful breathing can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and enhance cognitive function. Think about those moments before a big presentation or exam when nerves threaten to overwhelm you. Taking just a few deep breaths can help reset your nervous system, allowing you to approach challenges with a clearer mind. This physiological change is due to activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which counters the “fight or flight” response. For example, a technique like “box breathing,” inhaling for four counts, holding for four, exhaling for four, and holding again for four, is a simple yet effective way to ground yourself in moments of tension.

Moreover, breathing exercises are not just about calming nerves; they can also enhance focus and productivity. When stressed, our brains can become foggy, making concentrating on the tasks at hand harder. Regular practice of mindful breathing can improve attention span and mental clarity, leading to better performance in academic and professional endeavors. For instance, the “4-7-8” breathing technique, where you inhale for four counts, hold for seven, and exhale for eight, helps slow the heart rate and bring your mind back to the present moment. Imagine using this method before diving into a complex reading or writing assignment; it could help sharpen your focus and efficiency, transforming your study sessions from chaotic to productive.

In addition to boosting focus, breathing exercises can significantly improve emotional regulation. Many students experience a rollercoaster of emotions, from frustration over academic setbacks to anxiety about future career prospects. Through controlled breathing, we can cultivate a greater sense of emotional balance. Techniques like “alternate nostril breathing,” where you breathe in through one nostril and out through the other, can create a sense of harmony within the mind, reducing emotional volatility. This practice, often used in yoga, is accessible to anyone and can be done anywhere, even in a quiet corner of the library or a campus park.

However, breathing exercises are not just for managing stress or emotions; they also offer tangible benefits for physical health. Controlled breathing enhances lung capacity, strengthens respiratory muscles and improves cardiovascular function. For students who often spend long hours sitting and studying, incorporating these exercises can counteract the physical strain of a sedentary lifestyle. For example, “diaphragmatic breathing,” where you focus on expanding the diaphragm rather than just the chest, can improve oxygen flow throughout the body, promoting better digestion, circulation and energy levels. This technique is particularly beneficial when practiced in the fresh air, such as during a walk around the campus gardens or a quiet spot on the green.

First, you do not need a specialized space or a particular time. You can practice breathing exercises anytime, anywhere. Our NDSU campus offers several reflection spaces, including the Counseling Center, Library, ACE Tutoring and Memorial Union, where you can take a few minutes to center yourself. Open spaces like the campus gardens or the fountain plaza near Memorial Union are great places for outdoor breathing exercises. There is also the Wallman Wellness Center, where you can find many corners to sit, relax, and practice breathing exercises. Wellness Center often offers yoga or meditation classes to guide you in these practices. Furthermore, the “Insight Timer” app or guided sessions on YouTube by instructors like Wim Hof or Adriene Mishler can be excellent resources to help you get started. These tools offer easy-to-follow sessions that cater to all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners.

However, while breathing exercises are generally safe, they may not be suitable for everyone. Those with medical conditions such as severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or specific cardiovascular issues should consult their healthcare provider before starting any new breathing practices. Breathing exercises, particularly those that involve breath-holding, can affect oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the body, potentially causing dizziness or other adverse effects if not practiced properly. For this reason, it is always better to seek professional guidance if you have any concerns.

While I am not an expert in breathing exercises, I am sharing these insights from my experiences as a graduate student juggling multiple responsibilities. Incorporating breathing exercises into my daily routine helped me navigate the intense academic workload and maintain balance. Breathing became my anchor, and knowing how I breathe became a tool to reset my mind, re-energize my body, and reconnect with myself amid the chaos of everyday life.

Breathing exercises can enhance mental clarity, emotional regulation, and physical health. They are accessible, affordable and effective methods for managing stress and promoting well-being. Integrating these practices into your everyday routine can profoundly impact your life. Remember, it is not about perfection but about progress and consistency. Do not feel pressured to start big; even five minutes of focused breathing daily can make a noticeable difference. Try it out during a study break, before a big presentation, or when feeling overwhelmed. How a few mindful breaths can change your perspective might surprise you. So, take a deep breath! Your body and mind will thank you.