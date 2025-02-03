Black History Events on Campus

Black History Month is being celebrated for the 49th year in the United States. With that, NDSU is taking part in celebrating the diversity of the campus community.

“It is important to have these kinds of events on campus because they demonstrate how we value the diversity already represented at NDSU,” says Kaelen Napoleon, the Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator on campus. Napoleon notes that these events also bolster the community by highlighting that there are more commonalities than differences among students at the school.

With attending higher education, a main purpose is to expose students to diverse perspectives and turn them into well-informed citizens. Additionally, NDSU features inclusivity as one of its core values. This involves valuing “the unique skills, experiences, and identities of each person, continuously improving how we [NDSU] involve, develop, empower and trust one another.”

“If students at NDSU aren’t exposed to or trained in diversity and inclusion, then we are not supporting their success at NDSU, nor preparing them for what lies beyond NDSU,” Napoleon comments when explaining her general thoughts on diversity and inclusion.

To highlight the diversity on campus and celebrate it, as well as the inclusion of all students on campus, Black History Month events are scheduled to begin during the first week of the month. Everyone from all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to attend the events sponsored by the Center for Community and Belonging.

Wednesday, February 5

To begin the month, there is an opportunity to take part in a discussion with MSUM’s Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Jered Pigeon, and an NDSU student panel. This event will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the Memorial Union in the Prairie Rose room. With “The History of Black Student Unions in the United States,” discussions will revolve around the Higher Education Act of 1965 and how it led to the creation of Black Student Unions, as well as how it impacted advocacy for students of color. This opportunity allows for insight into past Black Student Unions, as well as the state of Black student organizations on campus.

Thursday, February 11

“Holidays Around the World” will include different displays of unique holidays that are celebrated in different countries across the globe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., displays will be located across the main floor of the Memorial Union. Each display will have interactive tablets accompanied by students and staff members to demonstrate these distinct holidays. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Thursday, February 13

Anyone interested in hip-hop and its respective culture should feel free to swing by Cater Hall for this event. “Hip Hop History Trivia Game Night” will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Cater Hall’s multipurpose room, where students can test their hip-hop knowledge. These interactive games aim to celebrate the history that helped cultivate the genre. Expect to be tested on knowledge of iconic song lyrics, samples and quotes from prominent figures in the music industry.

Friday, February 21

“Exploring African American Genealogy” will begin at 3 p.m. at the Memorial Union in the Shanish Room. NDSU is welcoming Elyse Hill, an African American genealogist, for an engaging presentation that will highlight difficulties African Americans may experience in genealogy. Her presentation will offer tools and techniques that can aid in conducting family history research, as well as building a family tree.

Thursday, February 27

To wrap up the month, a showcase to highlight the distinctive and special talents of NDSU students, “Afrique” will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Memorial Union Ballroom. This energetic and lively variety show will feature original poetry, an enthralling fashion show, as well as singing and dancing. As this is the last of the Black History events for 2025, all are welcome to attend and celebrate its end.