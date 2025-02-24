Bison Men Upset SDSU, Fall at UND

at South Dakota State (2/19)

The Bison would head into the toughest part of their schedule, having two rivalry games on the road in a row to wrap up their road schedule in the 2024-2025 season, which kicked off in Brookings. Last year, the Bison won by one point in Brookings, thanks to a late Noah Feddersen bucket. For the second straight year, the Bison would take down the Jackrabbits in Brookings. The final was 77-68, and the Bison would advance to 9-5 in Summit League play to get within a game of SDSU for the third seed in the conference. Jacksen Moni scored 28 points and went 4-8 from the three-point line. Tajavis Miller was once again a stud off the bench, with 15 points in just 25 minutes played. The Bison held SDSU’s top post, Oscar Cluff, to just 14 points in this game. Noah Feddersen had a huge game with eight rebounds, most of them coming late in the game in clutch situations. The Bison shot 46.7% from the field, 37.5% from the three-point line, and 90% from the free-throw line. The Jacks shot just 66.7% from the free throw line, which would be the difference in the end. The Bison would head to Grand Forks with their in-state rivals for a showdown.

at North Dakota (2/22)

A chance to sweep your rivals in a season is something that can boost your season over the top. Even splitting a series and avoiding getting swept can be huge, as can the Bison defeating the Jacks this past Wednesday. The Bison had a chance to go 2-0 against UND on Saturday in Grand Forks. UND entered this game 4-9 and was basically locked into the number six seed, but they brought their “A game” against the Bison on Saturday. Treysen Eaglestaff would be the difference maker, going 5-6 from the three-point line and scoring 27 points. That would boost UND to a 79-77 win to get UND to a 5-9 record in summit league play. Jacari White scored 26 points, and Masen Miller scored 14 points. Miller played all 40 minutes of this game, not getting subbed out once. The Bison shot 48.3% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line, and 80% from the free-throw line. UND shot 50.8% from the field, 47.4% from the three-point line, and 58.8% from the free-throw line. The three-point shot would be what boosted UND in the end. Offensive rebounds were huge for UND towards the end of the second half for the Fighting Hawks. The Bison fell to 9-6 in conference play and are almost locked into the four or five seed, which would set them up to play South Dakota either way.