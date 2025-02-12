Birthday on a Budget: College Edition

Attending a college that enrolls 11,952 students creates endless opportunities to make life-long friends in your academic journey. With these friendships we want to show them how much we truly care, especially on their special day! College students are not always able to spend a large amount of money on the people they care for, but there are many ways to celebrate on a budget. Here are just a few of the many ways:

Attend events on “cheap days” in Fargo

Businesses like to advertise deals for the less busy days to draw in more people, so why not take advantage of it? Sky Zone has $10 Tuesdays if purchased online, as well as a one time fee for their socks. The jump session lasts 60 minutes, and includes their Freestyle Jump, Warped Wall, Air Court and Drop Zone. NDSU offers $2 Cosmic Bowling on certain days weekly in Thundar’s Game Room. Marcus Theatres in Fargo also has deals, including Value Tuesdays and Student Thursdays. The Fargo Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota offers $5 tickets to new releases on Thursdays for members only.

Enjoy a meal, or even a dessert, with a group of friends

It’s not every day that we get to eat at a place other than dining halls, apartments, or houses, so why not treat yourself?! Letting the birthday girl/boy pick their favorite restaurant and spending quality time together will make them feel extra special! This time will allow you to simply talk with one another and reminisce about their day.

Go in together on a set of their favorite things

Having a group of people go in together in a basket of their favorite goodies can be very beneficial. This will save you time and money, and together you can afford a gift that you know they will really like. Going with several people to pick out the gifts can be helpful and all collectively think of items that the birthday girl/boy would appreciate.

Buy cheap decorations

Decorating their living space, car, ect. will be the icing on the cake for their birthday! Fargo has various stores that sell cheap decorations, such as Dollar Tree, Five Below and Walmart. If you’re not able to make a trip to any of those places, making decorations can be just as special!

Hand-make a card

This may seem a little elementary school, but creating a card is another idea for amplifying a friend’s birthday. Sweet words, a folded piece of paper and some color will go a long way. If you’re stuck on a card design, there are free online printable cards that you can even print on campus!

Hold a potluck dinner

If going out to a restaurant is not in the budget or schedule, have a potluck dinner of the birthday girl/boy’s favorite foods and drinks. This personalized touch of putting in time to make the food will put a guaranteed smile on their faces.

Make the most of getting birthday freebies

Offer to drive your friend around on their birthday and collect their birthday freebies! Ensure that the person has accounts prior to going out and collecting their free items. Drive around, listen to some good tunes and get those freebies!