Best 2025 Summer Plans!

Author’s Note: This article is completely satirical. Please do not try these things.

Summer of 2025—I’m sure everyone is getting ready and looking forward to it. If you’re like me, you may struggle with planning and finding things to do over that long break—especially with friends. Luckily for you, I’ve made a list of some of the top things to do between me and my friends. It may be time to share that wisdom.

You could take the simple route and watch a movie—specifically one with excellent acting and astounding writing. Movies such as “Sharknado” or “The Room” are my personal favorites!

Maybe movies aren’t your thing, and that’s okay! Perhaps you even have a thing for activism, and if so, you and your friends could join the “Procrastinators Club” and work together to make a change by protesting the War of 1812. You could even host a neighborhood Surströmming eating contest for the amazing prize of an ego boost.

All of these are absolutely worth your time, and your friends might get a kick out of these—mine love to do all of them and it’s become a tradition for us each summer. However, I have more ideas if none have caught your interest so far. You could try discovering something that doesn’t exist. Or giving a monkey a shower!

If you like crafting, this next one is for you. You could make plaster molds of your friend group and pose them as mannequins around your living space, so it feels like they never left. It also adds some much-needed abstract decoration to your home. Try keeping that plaster on the shortest person in your friend group, and rent a crane to lift them up. It’s your own pinata! The first person to break the plaster is owed candy by the rest of the group.

This next idea will only work if you have little social anxiety. Try going to a gym or store and ask someone who appears to have been there for a while what something is and ask them to follow you. When they begin to follow, lead them around to no actual location until they leave or give up. You can do this either alone or with friends, but if you choose to do it with friends, you can time how long you are able to successfully lead that person around as a competition to see who can keep them around the longest.

That’s all the suggestions I have, but I’m sure you can come up with more if needed! All of these are amazing and fun things to do over the summer to not only get closer to your friends but also have fun! If you do end up doing any of these, please send me photos.