Baseball Takes Down Creighton; Wins Home Series vs. St.Thomas

The Bison used a late RBI single from Sam Canton to push past the Creighton Bluejays by a final score of 3-2 this past Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Creighton struck first, using a bases-loaded walk to take an early one-run lead. The Bison were able to respond in the third, when Davis Hamilton reached on an error that scored the tying run. Luke Shanahan gave the Bison the lead in the sixth with an RBI single to center to make it 2-1.

Creighton, who entered the game receiving votes in the Top 25 coaches’ poll, tied things up with a sac fly off the bat of Tate Gillen. The game remained scoreless until the ninth, when Sam Canton connected on an RBI single that scored Hamilton to give the Bison a 3-2 lead. Danny Lachenmayer shut the door on the Bluejays as he wrapped up the Bison win on the mound, recording one strikeout.

The Bison used eight different pitchers to get the win, with Garrett Shupe making the start and recording one strikeout over one inning. Cade Wiegert got his first win as a Bison, as he recorded one strikeout over an inning before Danny Lachenmayer recorded his fifth save of the year in the win.

The Bison dropped the opener of a three-game set against St.Thomas this past Friday at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Tommies jumped out to an early three-run lead, pushing two across in the first before a Joe Vos solo shot extended the lead to three in the fourth. Alex Urlaub answered for NDSU with a single to left to cut into the Tommies’ lead and make it a 3-1 ballgame.

A pair of Bison errors allowed St.Thomas to add two more in the fifth and seventh, but NDSU looked to rally in the eighth as they loaded up the bases. Noah Gordon ended up on third after his leadoff single was followed up by two Bison walks, but he was tagged out trying to score, and the Bison left two stranded as they stalled the rest of the way.

The Bison had nine hits total as Noah Gordon went three for four. Nolan Johnson (3-4) got the loss as he recorded five strikeouts and one walk over six innings of work.

The Bison saw the tides turn as they took down the Tommies in game two by a final score of 8-6.

NDSU got out to an early three-run lead after Sam Canton launched a two-run shot into right in the third inning. St.Thomas answered in the fourth, using a six-run rally to steal the lead back at 6-3 following a Joe Roder RBI double.

Hamilton responded for NDSU with a three-run blast of his own to tie things at six in the fourth. Evan Gustafson kept it going, putting an RBI single into left to take the 7-6 lead in the fifth. Dante Smith gave the Bison an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single. Lachenmayer once again shut the door for the Bison, going an inning and a third and not allowing a single baserunner to wrap up the victory.

The Bison used 12 hits with four different players logging multiple hits. Hamilton filled the stat sheet, recording three hits to go along with three RBI and two runs scored.

Logan Knight got the start for the Bison, going four and a third with two strikeouts. Landon Koenig got his first win of the year, tossing three strikeouts over three and a third innings. Lachenmayer got his sixth save of the year as he struck out two of the four batters he faced.

NDSU used an explosion of a second inning to propel themselves past St.Thomas as they took down the Tommies in the series finale on Sunday by a final score of 6-1.

The Bison took the series, and they improved to 12-19 (9-5 Summit) as they have won four out of their first five conference series. St.Thomas, who sits in first place in the Summit, drops to 17-13 (11-3).

The Tommies used a Ben Vujovich home run to jump out to an early one-run lead in the second, but the Bison were able to answer immediately. NDSU used five hits to plate five runs in the second to open it up. Alex Urlaub got things going, knocking an RBI double before Evan Gustafson blasted a two-run home run to center. Jake Schaffner kept it rolling for the Bison, placing an RBI triple in the right field corner, and he later scored on a fielder’s choice. Colten Becker added one more for the Bison in the sixth to make it 6-1. NDSU kept the Tommies in check the rest of the way as they wrapped up the game and the series.

Schaffner and Urlaub both had two hits with an RBI and a run scored as the Bison had 10 total hits from eight different players.

Parker Puetz got the start for NDSU as he got his first win of the season, recording three strikeouts and no walks over two innings of work. Skylar Riedinger recorded the final six outs, recording two strikeouts.

The Bison will look to ride the wave of momentum as they head to the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday night before heading home to host the Bears of Northern Colorado.