Baseball Swept by #20 Alabama

The NDSU baseball team fell short this weekend at #20 Alabama, dropping all three games in the weekend series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Game one saw the Bison jump out to an early two-run lead in the top of the first thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Davis Hamilton, and the lead was then extended to three with an Alex Urlaub sac fly to center. The Crimson Tide responded in the second with three home runs, including a two-run shot from Brennen Norton, a solo blast from Kade Snell, and another two-run bomb off the bat of Richie Bonomolo Jr., which capped a five-run, five-hit inning to take the lead for the Tide.

A four-inning scoring drought came to an end when the Tide pushed across five more in the seventh to stretch the lead to 10 to three. Alabama was able to add two more en route to a 12-4 win.

Davis Hamilton led the Bison offense, recording two hits in three at-bats and three RBIs. Kyle Law had one hit and plated two runs. Nolan Johnson got the start on the hill for the Bison, going four innings and giving up five runs on five hits to go along with four strikeouts. Landon Koenig added another relief appearance, going two and a third with two strikeouts and a walk.

Game two saw the Bison comeback attempt fall just short, as they were able to push across four runs in the ninth inning before eventually falling 9-7 on Saturday night.

Dante Smith started the late rally for the Bison, who were trailing 9-3 heading into the final frame, with an RBI double to right center to plate one. An RBI groundout added another, and then Davis Hamilton made the score 9-6 with an RBI single up the middle. Another RBI single from Noah Gordon made it a two-run ballgame, but the Crimson Tide took care of business as the Bison comeback fell just short.

Jake Schaffner was the top hitter for the Bison, logging three hits in five at-bats with an RBI and a run. Dante Smith was two for three with an RBI and a run, and Davis Hamilton also had two hits and an RBI.

Logan Knight got the start for NDSU, going five complete and giving up six earned on six hits to go along with five strikeouts and four walks. Danny Lachenmayer worked an inning and two-thirds of relief, giving up two earned next to two walks and a strikeout.

Game three held a similar tone to game one, as the Bison saw another early lead disappear. NDSU was able to jump out to a one-run lead thanks to a Noah Gordon RBI double in the top of the first, but the Crimson Tide responded with a seven-run, five-hit bottom of the second, capped off by a Justin Lebron grand slam.

Will Mann was able to cut into the deficit for the Bison, launching his first career home run in the fourth, a solo shot. Noah Gordon added another as he scored on a strikeout in the sixth to make it a four-run game. The Crimson Tide, one of eight undefeated D1 baseball teams, once again responded with four unanswered runs, including a three-run eighth, to finish out the game 11-3.

Both Noah Gordon and Will Mann recorded one hit, one RBI, and one run each as the Bison offense logged five hits for the day. The Bison used six different pitchers, with Tate Martin getting the start, going one and a third and giving up seven earned on five hits along with three walks. Skyler Riedinger also made an appearance out of the pen, going two and a third with a strikeout.

The Bison will drop to 1-9 on the year and will look to bounce back as they head to Baton Rouge to take on #3 LSU on Tuesday.