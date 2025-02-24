Baseball Rallies from Five Down to Defeat UTRGV

Lamar

The NDSU baseball team suffered another loss when they were taken down by Lamar 13-2 at Vincent-Beck Stadium in Beaumont, Texas. Following a 10-3 loss in the opener, the Bison again started slow. Lamar grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and NDSU was able to answer in the second with a Noah Gordon RBI groundout to score Davis Hamilton.

The Cardinals came right back, putting up a six spot on six hits to lead. NDSU added one more in the fifth on a passed ball, but the Cardinals added six unanswered to wrap it up.

Matt Sargeant got the start on the hill for the Bison, giving up seven earned on eight hits to go along with a strikeout and a walk. Landon Koenig got an appearance out of the pen, notching two strikeouts in one inning of work. Jake Schaeffner was three for four at the plate, while Davis Hamilton added a hit and a run scored.

UTRGV

NDSU found their first win of the year against UTRGV this past Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader.

UTRGV used an eight-run fifth inning to propel them to a 10-3 win. The Vaqueros jumped out to a two-run lead in the first with an RBI double. They were able to stretch their lead to 10-0 in the fifth after a two-run double in the fifth. The Bison were able to shorten the gap with a three-run shot from Colten Becker in the sixth, but that was the only offensive output from the Bison in game one. Nolan Johnson got the start on the hill, recording two strikeouts over two innings, and Tate Martin recorded three strikeouts over two and a third.

Game two finally saw the tides turn for the Bison. NDSU was able to erase a five-run deficit as Noah Gordon blasted a two-out, two-strike, three-run bomb in the ninth to give the Bison the late edge.

A five-run lead from the Vaqueros in the third from back-to-back home runs was erased as the Bison took home their first win of the year. NDSU got on the board in the fourth and pushed across two in the sixth as the bats stayed alive. A Jake Schaffner sac fly in the seventh kept the offense going, and Gordon completed the comeback in the ninth.

Logan Knight got the bump for game two, recording one strikeout over four innings of work. Landon Koenig recorded four strikeouts over two innings, and Skylar Riedinger got the win as he closed out the last two frames with two strikeouts.

NDSU hopes to maintain its momentum as they head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama this Friday. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.