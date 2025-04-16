April Activities

Content warning: this article discusses sensitive topics (i.e., sexual assault and child abuse)

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Increasing public awareness is a strategy used by many to combat child abuse and has for decades. By drawing attention to the issue, child advocates were able to persuade the United States House of Representatives to pass the first piece of Federal child protection legislation in 1974. Within the next few years, Congress furthered their commitment to identifying and implementing various solutions aimed at preventing child abuse.

Congress declared that the week of Jun. 6-12, 1982, would be the first National Child Abuse Prevention Week. By the next year, the entire month of April was dedicated to the cause. Since then, April is used to recognize the “importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.” While people are encouraged to do so throughout the entire year, special activities are held during this time by organizations like the Federal Inter-Agency Work Group on Child Abuse & Neglect.

Through these initiatives and activities, the hope to eradicate child abuse is strengthened. The four main forms of abuse children face are physical, emotional, sexual and neglect. Due to abuse allegations, Children Advocacy Centers (CACs) served over 372,000 children in 2024. As abuse has physical and emotional consequences that may cause issues later in adulthood, child abuse is classified as a major public health issue that requires addressing.

There are many ways to can get involved during this month’s activities, ranging from low to high effort. If able, someone who wants to help can donate to organizations dedicated to preventing child abuse, like Prevent Child Abuse America and the National Children’s Alliance. Volunteering at organizations like the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center or YWCA Cass-Clay are more personal, hands-on opportunities. Advocating for family-friendly policies that help reduce stress on parents and caregivers can also be done by contacting local officials and representatives.

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) notes that Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) is used for bringing awareness to and preventing sexual assault, harassment and abuse. Even before there was an official declaration, people have been advocating for social changes and sexual assault prevention for decades.

These movements gained popularity in the 1940s-50s with the rise of the Civil Rights era, even with limited open discussion. The realities of sexual assault and domestic violence were limited at these times, but activists like Rosa Parks continued to challenge the status quo. Efforts at these times were “championed by Black women and women of color,” who worked at the intersection of race- and gender-based violence.

Activism and advocacy continued to grow throughout the decades. The 1970s brought the first rape crisis center and Take Back the Night march. The 1990s brought the Violence Against Women Act. The 2000s brought the first celebration of SAAM, both official and unofficial. Although the NSVRC and Resource Sharing Project organized prevention and awareness methods by 2001, SAAHM was not officially declared until 2009 by former president Barack Obama.

Sexual violence is common and can affect anyone, as over half of women and 1 in 3 men report an experience of sexual violence during their lifetime. Sexual violence has both physical and emotional consequences, which range from STI transmission to depression and suicidal ideation. To prevent this violence, public education and fostering protective environments is a place to start.

Primary prevention, or preventing sexual violence before it can occur, is a main goal of this month. This idea challenges victim-blaming thoughts and attitudes that make victims believe they must protect themselves, as well as framing sexual violence as a public health issue. Primary prevention is best executed when individuals “make connections between all forms of oppression,” like racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism and others. This aids in creating environments more likely to experience changes in communities, shift social norms, and promote equity and safety.

For a more hands-on experience, take part in this month by volunteering at organizations that help those who experience sexual violence. The Fargo-Moorhead Rape & Abuse Crisis Center offers several volunteer opportunities and donation options for those interested. Additionally, anyone can take part in this month by doing their part to protect those around them; report what they hear or see, support those in need, educate themselves or others and more.

Alcohol Awareness Month

April was established as Alcohol Awareness Month (AAHM) by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) in 1987. NCADD created this initiative to bring awareness to alcohol addiction, educate individuals about the impact of alcohol abuse and how it affects a person’s health, reduce stigma surrounding alcohol addiction, as well as encourage those struggling to seek help.

Each year, the NCADD says that designated local, state and national events are held and are “aimed at educating people about the treatment and prevention of alcoholism.” These events look to relay a better understanding about the impact alcohol usage can have on a person’s life.

Holding events and bringing awareness is imperative to prevention, as alcohol abuse is a significant issue within the United States. Research done by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) showed an increase of 25.5% in alcohol-related deaths between 2019-2020. Additionally, in 2022, it is reported that 29.5 million people ages 12 or older were struggling with alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol abuse can have an impact on several factors of life, ranging from health to relationships. Long-term alcohol use may cause severe medical problems like liver damage, heart disease and an increased risk of certain cancers. Mental health concerns, like depression and anxiety, are also associated as being worse or caused by alcohol use. These may cause individuals to become isolated, face issues at work or in their personal lives and even legal issues in extreme cases.

Take part in this month in numerous ways or with varying degrees of involvement. One of the initiatives promoted during AAM is the Alcohol-Free Weekend Challenge, which proposes that individuals go 72 hours without consuming alcohol. This exercise is encouraged because it offers a moment for people to reflect on their relationship with alcohol and recognize potential dependence.

If that is not of interest, those who want to help can take a more relaxed approach to involvement. Educating themselves and their peers about alcohol dependence and alcohol’s effects is a fantastic way to bring a greater understanding and awareness to the issue. Advocate for alcohol awareness and harm reduction within the community. Knowledge is power when it comes to prevention, so do all the research possible and look for current information.

Additional Mentions

Celebrate Diversity Month; National Arab American Heritage Month; National Donate Life Awareness Month; Public Health Week; World Autism Acceptance Day; Earth Day.