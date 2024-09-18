All Makeup Should be Considered Professional

It may not all be demure but it is all mindful

One of my biggest pet peeves about so-called “professionalism” is the socially constructed, made-up rules that attempt to police our (especially women’s) bodies in the workplace. As someone who likes to express myself through things like tattoo art, comfortable fashion and makeup, I feel at odds with rules about what I can look like. I know certain jobs such as laboratory workers, medical professionals and food handlers restrict certain fashion choices, hairstyles and nail art due to safety concerns. Makeup seems to stand apart from these restrictions, though. It is especially concerning as women who don’t wear makeup at all may be less respected or even paid less, according to a study on attractiveness and pay by Jaclyn Wong and Andrew Penner in 2016. However, if women wear makeup that is considered too bold, they often also experience negative consequences. Men may also experience backlash at work for wearing makeup, as it is often not considered appropriate for their gender.

A recent trend on TikTok started by creator Jools Lebron discusses how to do “very demure, very mindful,” makeup for work. She describes her look, which includes natural lip color with a small eyeliner wing and lashes, as “very presentable,” and “modest.” No offense to Jools, but I kind of hate this trend. It brings up the restriction I feel when getting ready for work based on arbitrary, stupid rules. A nude lip, a red lip, and a green lip can all be done mindfully and make the wearer feel more confident and beautiful. Tan eyeshadow and blue eyeliner can both have artistic value. Heavy foundation and a light 15 SPF moisturizer can both make wearers more comfortable in their own skin.

Makeup doesn’t have to be modest and demure for it to be mindful. The act of applying makeup itself has a mindful aspect to it where the artist intensely focuses on the stylistic and color choices they make to achieve any specific look. People who come to work with alternative makeup styles as well as traditional or minimalist styles should be appreciated for the skills they are demonstrating. Words I would use to describe their value include detail-oriented and creative, both skills that are essential for success in many workplaces.

Makeup shouldn’t have to be perfect for the wearer to feel it is appropriate for the workplace, either. Lipstick on teeth and transferred mascara on the lower eyelids shouldn’t be feared as unprofessional. Makeup mistakes can often be fixed or touched up if the wearer desires. I, instead, embrace how my makeup might change throughout the day. As my energy wears out and my voluminous hair starts to sink, so does my makeup. It’s a sign to go home and rest knowing I have worked hard. Beneath the makeup, I am still human. Sometimes it shows through and that is okay.

I know that it would take a lot of convincing and superiors giving up their undeserved power for all makeup looks to be welcome in the workplace. We are a far way away from achieving this. Still, the “very demure, very mindful” trend gives support to the fact that we can’t always look how we want to at work if we want to be given our due respect and pay. I propose a different motto: very me, very mindful. As we look into ourselves and find comfort in how we uniquely groom ourselves, we are mindful. Letting anyone else control that is the opposite of mindful; it’s puppetry.