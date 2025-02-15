Album Review: “What Happened to the Heart” by Aurora

“What Happened to The Heart” is Aurora’s newest album, released on June 7, 2024. I was at one of her concerts where she performed many of the songs. Needless to say, they are quite different from her usual work. While they maintain her usual themes of love, humanity, the struggles of life and more, she added a tone of anger and frustration into her songs. Those are themes she has tackled before, but they are more prominent in this album than any other. She veered away from her typical ethereal vibe and replaced it with what still sounds magical, but has tones of pop music and is more energetic than some of her previous work.

For those who may not have heard her earlier music, many of them fell under the folk genre and contained vibes that I can only describe as fairy-like. This album was a welcome change and felt both in character for her, but also slightly unique for her style. As much as I can talk about how I felt about the album, which is that it was phenomenal work that tackled very raw and powerful emotions, I also went out of my way to ask a group of dedicated fans online how they felt, which ended in a total of 282 responses. Almost all of them said that this was some of her best work, and not only helped them feel confident in their own emotions, but also was relatable to many of them—including myself. Out of all the responses I received, only three have stated that they disliked the album. The rest showed an overwhelming amount of support for the songs produced.

In conclusion, while this album isn’t my personal favorite, it’s still some of her most powerful work when it comes to expressing raw emotion and seems to be a favorite with other fans. And I highly recommend not only that album but her works in general to those who are interested in folk music with ethereal and almost mystical vibes. These songs never fail to deliver a variety of emotions to listeners.