Album Review: “So Close To What” by Tate McRae

The huge success of Tate’s singles “Greedy” and “exes” back in 2023 did not translate into the reception of the album “Think Later.” While the album’s sound was heavily inspired by the Britney-Furtado-Pussycat Dolls playbook, which is undeniably infectious, Tate’s basic vocal delivery, an abundance of basic lyricism and bland balladry made it drab to listen to. Tate’s biggest strength is when she dives into danceable grooves, where she can showcase her already-legendary dancing prowess. She’s only 21, and on this new record, it’s apparent that she has worked on her strengths. The result is a much stronger record with more sonic cohesion and sharper lyricism. On top of that, Tate sounds like she is genuinely having fun.

The singles are a strong bunch. “It’s ok I’m ok” and “Sports car” evoke the 2000s dance-pop sound with some nocturnal synths thrown in good measure. In the latter, Tate croons about being the subject of a man’s sensual fascination but does not want to be the wife. This feeling of sexual prowess (and frustration because of it) percolates in a bunch of other songs, like “Purple lace bra”–a major highlight here. “Revolving door” envelopes in its warm bubbling synths (“How’d I get from the gym to your couch?”). Songs like “Like I do” and “Greenlight” feel like Ariana Grande leftovers, with much less bite. However, “Signs” and “No I’m not in love” are strong entries in the record, with punchy production and some much-needed lyrical depth. Flo Milli and The Kid LAROI (who is currently Tate’s boyfriend) make respectable guest spots in the album. In an album filled to the brim with sexual imagery, “I know love” provides some genuine warmth and tenderness. Altogether, SCTW will please fans and is a respectable addition to the Canadian sensation’s growing discography.