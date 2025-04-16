Album Review: “Forever Is a Feeling” by Lucy Dacus

The word “underrated” has been thrown around very often, but rarely has it been as accurate as while describing Lucy Dacus. It’s possible that you may have never heard of her, outside of her being one-third of the indie-darlings supergroup “boygenius” with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker (the latter being Dacus’ current partner and seemingly the one to whom most of the songs here are addressed). Here comes the catch with this album: while most of the singer-songwriter’s earlier work has been laced with ruminations on heartbreak and pain and doubt, FIAF is, on all counts, a happier album. However, FIAF lacks the bite that laced her previous two albums—the excellent “Historian” and “Home Video.” However, it is a testament to Dacus’ talents with her vocals and her pen, that even her weakest bunch of songs to date makes up a great album.

Lush production, acoustic guitars and Lucy’s ethereal vocals weave “Big Deal,” leading on to “Ankles.” In the latter, Lucy talks of how she is trying to control the racy thoughts she has for her beloved, and the result is a compelling ode to romance and sensuality. “Limerence” is a highlight—over rousing strings, Lucy croons about how punishing it is for her to be in love, to the extent that she actively thinks of sabotaging it (“I’m thinking about breaking your heart someday soon/ And if I do, I’ll be breaking mine too”) and that she is not proud of it (“Is there a difference between lying to you/ If it feels just as bad as telling thе truth?”). It is a sentiment many of us might relate to. “Talk” is another highlight, which borrows elements from grunge and shoegaze (“Why was our best sex in hotels/ And our worst fights/ In their stairwells?”). The title track is a breezy baroque piece, with layers of instrumentation that shimmer through (“But I remember everywhere we’ve ever been and whеn/ I remember thinking you wеre pretty when we met/ I’m reading you like road signs/ Tell me where to go”).

While the album is more expansive than Lucy’s previous releases, the instrumentation often leaves a lot to be desired, perhaps rising from the sense of sameness in production. “Bullseye” features Hozier, but fails to bring anything interesting to the dynamic that justifies his inclusion. “Modigliani” feels like it could snugly fit into the last boygenius record (perhaps explaining the uncredited feature of Phoebe Bridgers on the song). However, the album finishes strongly. “Best Guess” is a late album highlight (“If I were a gambling man, and I am/ You’d be my best bet”) and consists of some intricate instrumentals. “Most Wanted Man” speaks poignantly about reviving the passion in a relationship after a fight (“We’re soaking up the luxuries on someone else’s dime/ Living the dream before we fully pass our prime”). While lyrically tongue-in-cheek and meme-worthy, the songs start to feel like diminishing returns.

However, taken together, FIAF is still a wonderful showcase of Lucy Dacus’ formidable talent as one of modern indie-pop’s most influential voices. I highly recommend all of you to check this album out, and I am curious to know what Lucy serves us next!