Album Review: “Absolute Elsewhere” by Blood Incantation

If you have kept in touch with the world of death metal over the past few years, chances are high that you have come across Blood Incantation. Through their blend of death metal and prog-rock aesthetics, which they perfected on their excellent album “Hidden History of the Human Race,” the band has garnered enviable critical acclaim and a sizable fanbase. Their sound, although abrasive, manages to be melodically rich and emotionally affecting. While there are blast beats, chugging guitars and guttural vocals, Blood Incantation infuse them with a sense of warmth and sonic virtuosity that sets them apart from most of the bands who operate on similar genres. It only helps that the band has elevated their musicianship to higher heights on their latest release “Absolute Elsewhere.” This album also incorporates elements of electronic and ambient music (the legendary German group Tangerine Dream make a solid guest appearance here) seamlessly with their standard palette, making it an album that ticks many boxes, while being a thrilling listen throughout.

The album is split into two major song suites—“The Stargate” and “The Message.” Each of these major songs is split into three parts or “tablets” as they have called them. These are stylistic choices to make us consider the songs as nuggets, while in reality the parts pretty seamlessly flow into each other. Right from the get-go, the band fires on all cylinders on “The Stargate”, with some Slayer-style riffage. The song then makes way for a prog section that incorporates a fantastic dual-harmonic synth solo and a guitar solo, that would not feel out of place in a Pink Floyd album. The song builds into a thundering death metal finale that ebbs and flows into a crushing finale, only to lead into more electronic passages. The third act of the song starts building off the motifs of the previous sections, becomes more and more discordant and unleashes some brutal instrumentation that would give other bands a run for their money. It’s also remarkable how throughout all these sections, the song manages to stay cohesive and sound more than the sum of its many parts.

“The Message” imbibes more elements of progressive rock and math rock, namely odd-time signatures and some ambient-infused black metal passages (very reminiscent of Deafheaven). The album does include some clean melodic vocals in the second segment of the song, which is a welcome change of pace. However, the band does not rest long in the softer groove, as they pummel into the final third of the song which is an exercise in buildup and crushing crescendos. Towards the final act of the song, when the keyboards and string sections lock in, the band sound as if they are reaching for the stars. The results are frankly awe-inspiring.

Lyricism is typically not a focus in most death metal music, because growling and shrieking diminish their intelligibility. However, for Blood Incantation that is not really the case. While Paul Riedl’s growls sound like it’s coming out of a big, cavernous void, one can make out most of the lyrics on close listening. That would be a reward because the lyrics on this album are poetic and thoughtful, and ponder on life and mortality (“Adrift among lost souls I wander/ The expanse extends ever onwards/ Alone and disembodied I wait/ To search and find myself once more”). “The Message” provokes thoughts on the greater purpose of life (“Recognize one’s place within the dance/ Know thy beat in time and whence to step/ Through silent echoes we begin to grow/ And seek the oneness all beings know”). Lyricism aside, the songwriting is terrific throughout. The production and mastering by Arthur Rizk are lush, pristine and crisp. As I have mentioned, the performances are stellar throughout. I must especially mention Isaac Faulk’s work behind the drum kit—his intricacy and intensity throughout the record is phenomenal.

Altogether, Blood Incantation has delivered an album that fires on all cylinders and manages to be bigger and brighter than their previous output. I am sure that this album will expand their growing fanbase. Given how seamlessly the band has hopped from style to style on this record, I am excited to see where this Denver-based band goes next. If you want to immerse yourself in an album that throws in musical brutality and beauty in equal measure, “Absolute Elsewhere” might just be the album for you!