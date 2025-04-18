Ahead or Behind

College is often the first time students have had complete control over their lives and schedules. This newfound freedom can cause unforeseen issues to arise with a lack of self-accountability and balancing a healthy schedule. Not only is a useful organization system helpful for your college life, but it is also necessary to implement a structure for life outside of college.

Effective planning can help implement proper time management skills and allow students to enjoy more leisure in their everyday lives. While prior years may have already had a schedule created to follow, now it is the student’s responsibility to manage their own time and activities. Breaking down tasks and events by days, weeks, or even months can provide more manageable steps for success.

Procrastination can be a student’s downfall if not monitored properly. With how expensive college has become in the past decade, it is best to avoid retaking courses. Leaving projects or assignments until the last minute when they could be broken down over a period of time commonly causes work to become rushed, and sloppy. This often results in a poor grade. Additionally, assignments may cause more stress the longer they are pushed off.

Utilizing tools that can be found online or in person is the key to successful scheduling. Using a digital or physical planner to lay out your assignments and exams helps keep the chances of surprise due dates to a minimum.

A strategy to create schedules is to use the SMART goals method. SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Using the acronym allows you to create not only understandable goals, but also ones that won’t create unnecessary stress. An example of this would be: I have an exam a full week from now. If I study at least 30 minutes uninterrupted each night for the entire week, I can score an A on that exam. This goal implements all 5 strategies for a successful achievement.

Developing strong planning habits can be beneficial after college as well. In the professional world, employers often seek out individuals who can show time management and organizational skills. Being able to work on multiple tasks, meet deadlines and adapt to changing priorities will result in employers valuing the person more for their work. Professionals who can plan effectively also tend to be less stressed, more productive and better equipped to handle challenges.

Planning and scheduling during college are more than just strategies for academic achievement—they are lifelong skills. Creating a healthy school-work-life balance lays the groundwork for a successful and well-organized future.