A Return to Physical Movie Media

DVDs should make a comeback

DVDs are one of the most underrated pieces of technology we have had in society. As an early 2000s kid, DVDs were my entire childhood. My family didn’t have streaming services or even the internet to watch things on. So, DVDs were just everything to me as a kid. They were the only way I got any sort of entertainment outside of books.

I feel like with streaming services, YouTube, and even cable TV there’s something lost when it comes to entertainment. For one thing, all of these services can edit movies.There have been instances where TV channels have cut out entire chunks of movies just to fit them within a time slot. Streaming services have been guilty of cutting out scenes of movies as well, sometimes for no real reason.

However, DVDs cannot be altered once they are released. Whatever state the movie is burned onto the disc in, that is how it will forever appear no matter how many times you watch it. DVDs are almost more pure in that way. The original creation is kept intact without anyone being able to go back and change it.

I think that’s what I love about DVDs. I still have several DVDs from my childhood and when I go back to watch those movies, it’s like nothing has ever changed because it hasn’t. I can trust that the movie I watched as a kid will still be the same movie twenty years later, a type of trust that can’t be given to digital media.

The other thing about DVDs is their longevity. If you treat them really well and avoid damage to them as much as possible, DVDs can last forever. Digital content may seem permanent, but ultimately it is not. A streaming service can decide to remove a movie from their platform whenever they want, and a streaming service could always just shut down and not exist anymore. However, DVDs will always be there for you.

DVDs are cheaper than streaming services. If you really add up the total amount of money you spend on streaming services, you could be spending up to nearly $100 per month. That’s a lot of money. Then, if you look at how much you are spending per year on them, the numbers are even worse. Depending on how many services you use and what plan you have, you could be spending up to $1000 per year.

How much does it cost to buy a DVD? Anywhere from $5-20. That’s literally only 2% of what you are spending on streaming services per year and the price for a DVD is a one-time purchase. Once you buy a DVD, you own that DVD for life. To me, it’s a no-brainer on which is the better option. Plus, DVDs are always ad-free and they come with so many bonus features that you just don’t get with streaming services.

The advantage of streaming services over DVDs is the fact that they are more portable and accessible than DVDs. You can’t exactly bring a whole DVD player onto a plane unless you own one of those portable ones. However, I think a good solution to this problem would be getting DVDs that include free digital copies. This is something that most discs come with now. Typically you get a code that you put into a service like Movies Anywhere or Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu). Doing this allows you to have a physical copy and a digital portable copy.

What about the movies that don’t have digital copies? Well, I found out that Fandango at Home actually offers a service to convert your old DVDs into a digital copy for only $2 per movie. This was honestly an amazing find. Now, I can literally travel anywhere with my entire movie collection and nothing feels better. I’m paying no monthly fee and I have more than 100 movies, all ad free, right at my fingertips.

Personally, I think our society should start going back to relying more on physical media over digital media. Physical media completely avoids the corporate greedy practices that many streaming services have these days. I think that DVDs should have a grand return one day and that they truly are the best modes of entertainment that has ever been created.