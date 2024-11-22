Author’s Note: Research is credited to National Day Calendar and National Today

Thanksgiving is a holiday to be thankful for the blessings we have, to share time with friends and family and let them know you appreciate them.

Each year, the day after Thanksgiving is designated as “You’re Welcomegiving Day,” or a day to respond to those who have thanked you. This year, the date is Nov. 29.

The history of the term is a bit hazy. From what is understood, “you’re welcome” originally appeared as an English term in Shakespeare’s play “Othello” which was published in the 1620s.

The term was derived from the old English word “wilcuma,” which combined the words that meant “guest and “pleasure.” It wasn’t until the 1900s, however, that this phrase became a typical response to “thank you.”

It’s only natural to respond with “you’re welcome” after being thanked. Other terms that convey the same message include “no problem,” “it was an honor,” or (if you speak Chick-fil-A), “my pleasure.”

We were taught to say our “please” and “thank you” when we were little. Saying “you’re welcome,” or some variant, is often overlooked. However, this has become a common custom in etiquette to reciprocate the joy someone found in their gratitude. “You’re welcome” acknowledges that you enjoyed giving the person a reason to be thankful—that your gift, your time, your advice—wasn’t done with negativity or reluctance.

The holiday didn’t get much attention until the internet took hold of the idea in the 2000s. Today, it is still more popular online than in person.

That being said, real life should also be responsible to add “you’re welcome” to the list of courtesies we should all learn as kids. Be thankful for something this month, and respond to those who are thankful for you, as well.