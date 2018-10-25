Your Daily Routine: Gotta Love It

Everyone has their own routine that they go through during the week. For the most part, everyone’s routine is unique in a way. It can depend on what time you have classes, what time you have to go to work, take the dog out, etc. It’s best to fall in love with your daily routine, but that can be hard to do. Some days you just wake up and don’t feel like moving a muscle all day. However, it’s good to keep some sort of a routine. It can help you plan out your day more accordingly and prepare you for future routines you’ll have to endure.

If you’re like me, you’re routine doesn’t start early in the morning. I am not a morning person whatsoever, so I tend to get my stuff done during the afternoon or early evening. I had an 8 a.m. class second semester of my freshman year that met three days a week, and that was the worst decision I have ever made. I dreaded showing up to class and always had to get up at the crack of dawn. This year, I made sure I didn’t have super early classes. I have a 9:30 a.m. class on Thursdays, but other than that I don’t have a class before 11 a.m. I like to stay up late, and this allows me to do that. I often don’t go to bed until one or two in the morning, but I’m also rarely up before 10 a.m. It’s nice because if I remember a last second due date and it’s late at night, I can get it done knowing I don’t have to be up early for a class. To me, early classes are just too much pressure. You have to get up ridiculously early only to sit in a classroom half awake, wishing you were still in bed. My brain isn’t active that early in the morning, so it’s for my learning sake that I don’t have any early classes. I mean, come on. Do you actually pay attention and take notes in your 8 a.m., or are you just thinking about how nice sleep sounds?

For you people who get up early and actually function, I give props to you. You’re a different breed in the college community. Honestly, being a morning person is probably a great trait to have. It will prepare you for work at your future job, assuming you take on the traditional 9 to 5 work hours. Now that I look back at high school, I don’t know how I got up at 6:30 a.m. every day. I remember I was always dead to the world until at least 8 a.m. when I somewhat regained consciousness. I was there until 2:15 p.m. too, like how did I stay awake? Actually, I didn’t. I was caught numerous times sleeping in class. I even had one of my teachers talk to me after class because I was doing it so often. Being a college student now, I could never make this transition. I’m going to have to adapt hardcore once I get into the real world. My mornings will be loaded with loud music, cold water and lots of caffeine.

If you’re having a tough time sticking to your routine, try to think about what you have to look forward to afterward. I always look forward to going back to my apartment and relaxing with some video games and TV. Nothing like some nice relaxation after a long day of being productive. It’s a feeling of reward. Or, if you’re day has been really hectic, sit down for a drink or two. Probably not the best way to cope after a long day, but it’s college, nothing ever goes as planned. Do whatever you have to do to let off steam after a long day.

I’m not saying this will be easy, but try to fall in love with your routine. You do it every day, so there’s no sense in not enjoying it. It’s probably not the most fun thing in the world, but at least you’re being productive. If you’re like me, you try to stick to your routine so you can deviate once the weekend hits. Routines typically consist of waking up, preparing food, going to class/work, getting homework done, getting a lift in, etc. Not what everyone wants to do, especially early in the week on a Monday or Tuesday. However, being productive with your days will be beneficial in the long run. It’s all about keeping that motivation and ambition to get your daily tasks done.