Your 2023 Oscars Guide

A preview of Hollywood’s biggest night

We did it, everybody! After a tumultuous couple of months, the end of 2022’s movie awards season is finally within reach. The 95th annual Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12th, but in advance of the ceremony the nominations for each category, as voted upon by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its close to 10,000 members, were announced. There were some expected nominations, a few big surprises, and, of course, a handful of heartbreaking snubs; some I’m still not quite over. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most important nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

Leading all films with a whopping 11 nominations is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiversal odyssey Everything Everywhere All at Once. Along with nominations for Directing and Original Screenplay, the film also came away with four acting nominations; Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, and Michelle Yeoh, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, is currently in a close race for the award with Cate Blanchett and her performance in Tár.

While on the topic of Best Actress, both Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler and their performances in The Woman King and Till respectively, were notably snubbed from the category. Instead, Andrea Riseborough and Ana de Armas snagged some of the most confounding nominations of the year. Shoutouts to Blonde.

As far as best actor in a leading role is concerned, it’s currently a three-way race between Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, and Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis in the self-titled film. Though, myself along with the other fans of Aftersun, are holding onto hope that our guy Paul Mescal can somehow steal a win in this category.

Angela Bassett and the aforementioned Ke Huy Quan have the best chances to take home the awards for Supporting Actress and Actor, but some special shoutouts are also in order for the nominations earned by Hong Chu, Brian Tyree Henry, and, everyone’s favorite part of Marvel’s Eternals, Barry Keoghan.

Switching gears from live-action to animated, it seems that Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio is all but a lock to take home the award for Best Animated Feature, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention some of the other films nominated. Mainly A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Pixar’s Turning Red, and Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

How about the tunes? It’s Rihanna versus Lady Gaga for Best Original Song with their contributions of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick respectively. As well as “Naatu Naatu” the lone nomination for India’s revolutionary epic RRR.

In regards to Best Original Score, legendary composer John Williams received his 47th nomination in the category for his music in The Fabelmans, a nomination that only adds to the largest total held by any individual currently living. Also nominated is Justin Horowitz for his work on my beloved Babylon, a film near and dear to my heart that unfortunately is being overlooked by the Academy receiving a measly three nominations.

The race for best director is another one that’s close. Our guy Steveie Spielberg is looking for his third win for his direction in The Fabelmans. Also nominated for the award is the previously mentioned film duo of the Daniels, Martin McDonagh for Banshees, Todd “I haven’t directed a movie in 17 years” Field for Tár, and Swedish director Ruben Östlund for his peculiar social commentary on the one percent, Triangle of Sadness, a film that’s also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture which leads us to our last and most important award.

Before we get to the nominees for Best Picture though, there are a few films that got completely shut out from awards consideration that I think deserve a mention.

Jordan Peele’s horror/thriller Nope, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman King, and Robert Egger’s tale of revenge, The Northman. All great films in their own right, none of which were nominated for anything. But that’s the Academy sometimes.

Now, without further adieu, the ten nominees for Best Picture are as follows: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. Which will take home film’s highest honor? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Mark your calendars, people! March 12th, 7 PM on ABC. It’ll be totally fun, I promise. Someone might even get slapped again.