Wrestlers sweep in final homestand

Finish regular season this weekend at South Dakota State

The North Dakota State wrestling team swept both opponents over the weekend to move to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 conference. The Bison finish their regular season in Brookings this Sunday to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in their final duel prior to the Big 12 Conference championships in Tulsa, Okla.

On Friday night, Austin Brenner’s takedown with 01 left on the clock was the story of the Bison’s 30-9 victory over the Trojans of Little Rock. Brenner, who was down 6-1 after the first period, allowed his opponent a one-point escape to set up the winning takedown.

Sunday afternoon, the Bison finished strong in the upper weight classes to beat conference rival Northern Colorado 22-13 in Big 12 action. After a slow start, the Herd reeled off five straight wins to move ahead of the Bears, 12-10. NDSU’s Jared Franek, the 6th ranked 157-pounder in the country started the rally for the Bison with an 11-3 major decision. Luke Weber, ranked No. 13 in the country at 165, then won by technical fall 17-3 to put the Bison up for good.

Heading into their dual at South Dakota State, the Bison are in sixth place in the Big 12 conference.