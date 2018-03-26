Fargo Fashion| Work Out Clothes Moving Beyond the Gym

With the athleisure trend skyrocketing, it is now more acceptable than ever to wear your favorite leggings from class to the gym and even to a day out of shopping or grabbing lunch.

Athleisure is a trend in fashion in which clothing designed for workouts and other athletic activities is worn in other settings, such as at the workplace, at school or at other casual or social occasions. Athleisure outfits are yoga pants, tights and leggings that “look like athletic wear” and are characterized as “fashionable, dressed up sweats and exercise clothing.”

The idea is that gym clothes are supposedly making their way out of the gym and becoming a larger part of people’s everyday wardrobes. There are various brands that offer affordable athleisure clothing in every price range.

Athleisure relates closely to the “Model Off Duty” style. Style icons and models such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber are constantly spotted rocking their favorite leggings and workout tops paired with funky tennis shoes.

Athleisure can mean pairing sweatpants or workout leggings with a crop top, high-top tennis shoes and a flannel wrapped around your waist or wearing “sporty” looking apparel such as varsity jackets, track pants and skirts made out of sweatshirt material.

How to wear the trend:

Wear a low cut shirt with a strappy bralette. This look helps you show off your cute bralette while staying conservative. You could wear this look from the gym straight to a coffee date. A major part of nailing this trend is pairing your look with the right accessories. Adding a chic bag to your outfit can make your sweatpants or joggers look more expensive and trendy. Pair a sporty looking casual dress with sneakers. This look is perfect for spring. A good and simple outfit that is becoming more popular is black leggings, white T-shirt, denim jacket, a neck bandana and a messy bun, all for athleisure perfection. Opt for patterned or embellished leggings instead of plain black ones. These are very easy to pair with a basic colored sweatshirt or T-shirt. If you are more daring with your outfits, try leather leggings or shorts. Not only can you pair these bottoms with a sweatshirt, you could also pair it with a nice blouse. Leather bottoms are extremely versatile. Pair a skirt, which is usually a piece that is more dressed up, with sneakers and a sporty jacket. This unique combo is comfy but also makes a statement. Wear a neutral colored crop top with jogger pants. This will give your body more shape and make you feel confident outside of the gym. You can make your favorite casual dress fit into the athleisure trend by just adding a baseball hat and converse. Adding a leather jacket is a great way to give your athleisure looks some edge. Top this look off by tying a bandana around your neck. This look pairs best with black leggings.

With the athleisure trend in full swing, it is easier to be cute and casual than ever before. Stores to check out if you are looking to add athleisure to your wardrobe are Forever 21, Target, Nordstrom and many others.