Women’s March On Washington

Hundreds of thousands gathered together in a movement of solidarity around the globe Saturday in a Women’s March.

In Fargo, approximately 1,000 people gathered to March, the Forum reported.

KARE11 reported a march event in St. Paul, Minnesota, drew crowds of 90,000 to 100,000 people according to St. Paul police. KARE also reported event organizers were originally expecting around 20,000 people to show up.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, native people, black and brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared,” the Women’s March group’s mission statement reads.

Women’s March’s mission is to stand in solidarity to protect the rights, safety, health and families for all women.