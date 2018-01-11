Women’s Basketball Splits Over Break

The North Dakota State women’s basketball competed in five games over break, going 2-3.

FIU Holiday Classic

NDSU opened the winter break at the FIU Holiday Classic and played the hosts, Florida International University in their first game.

The Bison defeated the Panthers after senior Taylor Thunstedt hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to give NDSU a 71-68 victory.

Freshman Emily Dietz scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bison.

Sophomore Rylee Nudell finished with a career-best 16 points, as Thunstedt added 12 and freshman Michelle Gaislerova scored 10.

Sophomore Sarah Jacobson finished with a game-high six assists.

NDSU shot 44 percent from the floor, 42 percent from behind the arc and went 9-of-10 at the line.

The Bison would fall to the University of Central Arkansas 68-45 in game two of the tournament, as the Sugar Bears would claim the FIU Holiday Classic Championship.

Nudell and Reilly Jacobson each scored 10 points to lead the Bison, as Nudell also led the Bison on the glass, grabbing four rebounds.

Nudell and Dietz were selected to the FIU Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team for their performances during the event.

NDSU shot 42 percent from the field and behind the arc, but only attempted two free throws in the game.

End of the non-conference schedule

Four Bison scored in double figures as the Bison defeated Dakota State 97-42.

Nudell led the scoring for the Bison with a career-high 17 points, as Gaislerova added 16 points and finished with a game-high four 3-pointers.

Thunstedt finished with 13 points, and Reilly Jacobson finished with a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 10 boards.

Thunstedt also added a game-high five steals. Sarah Jacobson dished out a game-high eight assists.

NDSU led the whole game and by as much as 55 points late in the closing quarter.

The Bison shot 49 percent from the field, 44 percent from behind the three-point line and 61 percent at the line.

Summit League play

NDSU started their Summit League schedule with a loss to South Dakota, 82-67.

Dietz and Sarah Jacobson each tallied 10 points to lead the Bison. Jacobson also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

The Bison outshot the Coyotes from the floor, 52 percent to 50 percent, but the Bison committed 22 turnovers, which the Coyotes capitalized on for 32 points.

USD held NDSU to 38 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Bison would fall to South Dakota State 83-63, led by a 25-10 third quarter for the Jackrabbits.

The Bison shot 63 percent from the field in the first half and did take a lead late in the second quarter. Dietz made a free throw to tie the game with 3:20 left, and Thundstedt made one of her own to take the lead 31-30 with 3:01 left in the first half.

The Jackrabbits turned 15 Bison turnovers into 12 points.

Sarah Jacobson led the Bison with 16 points and had four assists and three rebounds.

North Dakota State (0-2 SL, 7-9) is scheduled to play at Oral Roberts (2-0 SL, 10-5) 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.