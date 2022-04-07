Winter named Summit League Golfer of the Week

Shoots two rounds of 68, another Top 5 finish

Finishing in fifth place after opening and closing four-under-par 68s in the Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate Tournament on Myrtle Beach, S.C., North Dakota State’s Brock Winter was named The Summit League’s Golfer of the Week for the week of March 28.

Winter also finished in the Top 5 in the individual standings for a fifth time this spring season.

The sophomore from Stillwater, Minn., has collected thus far this spring season seven rounds in the 60s to include four rounds of 4-under-par.

His stroke play average is 73.4 (+2) this season placing him in seventh in the Summit League rankings, tying him with Bison teammate, Jack Johnson.

The Bison men will continue their next week at “Stampede at the Creek” to be held at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Neb.