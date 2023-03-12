White Chicken Chili Recipe

We have had a lot of storms lately here in Fargo and nothing makes a snow day better than a
nice warm hearty meal, so here is my favorite chili recipe. Now warning! This is not your typical
chili, but I promise you won’t regret trying this recipe. It is also a one-pot meal, and who doesn’t love
that?
Ingredients
● Chicken Broth (Family size)
● 1 bag frozen corn
● 2 cans Original Rotel tomatoes
● 2 cans green chilis
● 3 cans of northern beans in chili sauce
● 2 cups Kraft fiesta blend cheese
● 2 blocks of cream cheese
● 1 small can of salsa verde (you can find this by the green chilis)
● 4-5 Large chicken breasts seasoned and shredded (you could also you a rotisserie
chicken from the store if you don’t want to cook chicken)
● Seasonings of choice
● 1 onion
● 1 TBS garlic paste
● Butter
Optional Ingredients (Toppings)
● Sour cream
● Tortilla chips
● Cilantro
● Jalapenos
● Green hot sauce
If you like heat, definitely add the jalapenos and hot sauce. None of these toppings are
necessary, however, I highly recommend them.
Instructions
- In a large pot, saute chopped onion with butter and garlic paste until onions become
translucent.
- After you have sauteed the onion, butter, and garlic, add in the green chilis, canned
tomatoes (you have to use Rotel trust me), beans, salsa verde, and the bag of frozen
corn. Do not drain any of the cans. Cook this for a few minutes until warmed thoroughly.
- Next, add your shredded chicken (cooked and seasoned how you like) and then desired
seasonings. I would recommend at least a teaspoon of the following but season with
your heart and add more or less of your favorite seasonings; Salt, Pepper, Chili Powder,
Paprika, Onion Powder, Cumin, Chili lime seasoning, taco mix seasoning, and some cilantro. (I add quite a bit of seasoning but play around with it and figure out which flavors you like best.)
- Mix and warm ingredients thoroughly
- Once the mixture has been mixed and cooked together for a few minutes and in chicken
broth and heat to a simmer
- Once the chili is simmering add in cream cheese and shredded cheese and mix until
melted.
- Once everything is combined you can enjoy it right away or put it in the fridge for later
(the chili is even better the next day after it had some time to sit). I top mine with sour
cream, jalapenos, cilantro, a few dashes of hot sauce, and crushed chips.
I promise this will be your new favorite chili recipe!