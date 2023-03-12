White Chicken Chili Recipe

Feel free to add your choice of toppings!

We have had a lot of storms lately here in Fargo and nothing makes a snow day better than a

nice warm hearty meal, so here is my favorite chili recipe. Now warning! This is not your typical

chili, but I promise you won’t regret trying this recipe. It is also a one-pot meal, and who doesn’t love

that?



Ingredients

● Chicken Broth (Family size)

● 1 bag frozen corn

● 2 cans Original Rotel tomatoes

● 2 cans green chilis

● 3 cans of northern beans in chili sauce

● 2 cups Kraft fiesta blend cheese

● 2 blocks of cream cheese

● 1 small can of salsa verde (you can find this by the green chilis)

● 4-5 Large chicken breasts seasoned and shredded (you could also you a rotisserie

chicken from the store if you don’t want to cook chicken)

● Seasonings of choice

● 1 onion

● 1 TBS garlic paste

● Butter

Optional Ingredients (Toppings)

● Sour cream

● Tortilla chips

● Cilantro

● Jalapenos

● Green hot sauce

If you like heat, definitely add the jalapenos and hot sauce. None of these toppings are

necessary, however, I highly recommend them.



Instructions

In a large pot, saute chopped onion with butter and garlic paste until onions become

translucent. After you have sauteed the onion, butter, and garlic, add in the green chilis, canned

tomatoes (you have to use Rotel trust me), beans, salsa verde, and the bag of frozen

corn. Do not drain any of the cans. Cook this for a few minutes until warmed thoroughly. Next, add your shredded chicken (cooked and seasoned how you like) and then desired

seasonings. I would recommend at least a teaspoon of the following but season with

your heart and add more or less of your favorite seasonings; Salt, Pepper, Chili Powder,

Paprika, Onion Powder, Cumin, Chili lime seasoning, taco mix seasoning, and some cilantro. (I add quite a bit of seasoning but play around with it and figure out which flavors you like best.)