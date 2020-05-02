When stealing is a good thing

Biggest steals in each round of the NFL draft

Every year during the NFL Draft there are a few guys you look at and can’t believe they are still on the board. I will look at the biggest steal in each round of this year’s NFL draft.

1st round: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

How Lamb was available at pick 17 still blows my mind. The Cowboys were able to get arguably the best receiver in the draft while two other wideouts were picked before him. Lamb was a superstar in college putting up consecutive 1000-yard seasons and in my opinion, was a big part of why Jalen Hurts was a second-round draft pick this year. Lamb will plug in seamlessly as the Cowboys number two receiver alongside fellow star Amari Cooper.

2nd round: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

The second round in this year’s draft was insanely loaded with talent so a lot of players could’ve had this spot, but the Chicago Bears grabbing Johnson 50 overall was an absolute steal. Most mock drafts had Johnson going somewhere in the 20’s but the Bears were able to snag him in the middle of the second round. In his junior year at Utah, he allowed a 44 percent completion percentage and a 52 passer rating. Johnson should be an immediate starter in the Bears secondary, as besides Kyle Fuller the rest of their cornerback options are underwhelming.

3rd round: Josh Jones, Arizona Cardinals

The fall of the University of Houston product, Josh Jones, was arguably the most surprising of the draft. Every year there is that one player who plummets down the draft board for no apparent reason. Jones was projected to be a first-round pick by many and was projected to go no lower than the second round. He gave up only two pressures and one sack in nine games as a senior, so the productivity was there. For now, it seems like the Cardinals have found their franchise left tackle to protect Kyler Murray.

4th round: Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys had themselves a tremendous draft as they were able to grab themselves their future starting center after the retirement of Travis Frederick. Biadasz started in all 13 games for the Wisconsin Badgers last season and became the first badger to win the Rimington Award. Biadasz should slot into the starting lineup for the cowboys as they have a gaping hole at the center position.

5th round: Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are doing everything they can to surround Tom Brady with all the weapons he needs. Johnson gives the Bucs another big-play threat as he averaged over 15 yards per reception his last two years in college. Johnson is also coming off of back-to-back 1000-yard receiving seasons. He should slot in as the Buccaneers number three receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in what should be a high powered Tampa Bay offense.

6th round: Prince Tega Wanogho, Philadelphia Eagles

Wanogho was projected to go as high as the third round in the draft but fell to the sixth round due to injury concerns about his knee. He injured the knee in early September but was able to play through it. However, he did not participate in the Senior Bowl or in drills at the NFL Combine. Wanogho started 32 games at Auburn and earned All-SEC honors as a senior. He should have the opportunity to compete for the job at left tackle, as there are rumors that the Eagles aren’t sold on last year’s first-round pick Andre Dillard and the departure of Jason Peters.

7th round: KJ Hill, Los Angeles Chargers

Hill has the potential to become the steal of the draft. Even though this draft class was loaded with receiver talent it is puzzling to see how Hill fell to the final round of the draft. He holds the all-time receptions record at Ohio State with 201 career receptions to go along with 20 career touchdowns. Hill should slide into the number three receiver spot in LA behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.