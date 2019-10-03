What we think we know after 4 weeks

The NFL is a quarter way done, so what’s happening?



With a quarter of the season in the books, the NFL is not lacking any storylines. Antonio Brown’s name has stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons, Lamar Jackson looks to silence the critics and we could be watching the worst team in NFL history. Even this early in the season, the road to the Super Bowl still looks like it will run through Foxborough.

Antonio Brown has had quite the eventful start to the season and not in a good way. AB started off the season getting into a screaming match with Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. Brown proceeded to dare the Raiders to cut him over social media.

The Raiders happily granted AB’s wish and he was immediately scooped up by the Patriots. Brown has since been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer. Naturally, the Patriots decided to release Brown after only one game. Now Brown is spending his time engaging in twitter beef with NFL players and has returned to Central Michigan University to continue his studies.

Lamar Jackson had a chance to silence the haters coming into the season. Jackson has been labeled as a running back playing quarterback by both analysts and fans. He has shut them up so far as he has thrown for over 1100 yards to go along with 10 passing touchdowns. After stomping the Miami Dolphins Jackson said his performance was “not bad for a running back.” Jackson has inserted his name near the top of the list of early MVP candidates.

Speaking of the Miami Dolphins, they could be on their way to becoming the worst team in NFL history. A couple of early-season trades saw their two best players, Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They have been outscored by their opponents by 137 points through four games and didn’t have a lead in a game until week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins are the first team to lose each of their first four games by at least 20 points. In an offensive friendly era, the Dolphins are averaging a measly 6.5 points per game. They also have the worst turnover differential in the league at –7. According to Football Outsiders, the Dolphins already have a 63 percent chance of landing the number one overall pick.

A new season should bring excitement and optimism for both teams and fans. Yet for teams in the AFC, it looks like it’s going to be the same old story. The road to the super bowl will run through Foxborough. While the Chiefs have had a great start to the season, the Patriots have put on a clinic through four games. They have an average margin of victory of just under 24 points per game.

While Tom Brady and the offense get a lot of the headlines their defense has been what makes this team so dangerous. They are giving up only 6.5 points per game on the season, good for best in the league. Meanwhile, their offense ranks fifth in scoring, averaging 30.5 points per game. There is no harder place to win in the playoffs than in Foxborough. Brady has a playoff record of 25-6 at home. Will this be the year that someone finally knocks the Patriots off their pedestal or will it be the same old story in the AFC?

