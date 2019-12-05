What to Watch in December

New TV shows and movies worth your money

DISNEY/LUCASFILM | PHOTO COURTESY

‘Rise of Skywalker’ promises to conclude the Skywalker saga.



December is finally here after what feels like an eternity. Well, 11 months to be more precise. The year is winding down and the Christmas season is here.

While us college students will be juggling finals, Christmas decorating and the last few assignments, we will need something to wind us down after all that work.

Well lucky for us, this December is filled with brand new movies and TV shows that will be worth the watch, hopefully. The following show and movies will hopefully turn out well and be a good way for you to kill some time and relax after working on a project or two.

‘Star Wars the Rise of Skywalker’

The finale to the Disney Star Wars trilogy, or the sequel trilogy, is finally coming out. After the internet backlash to “The Last Jedi,” even if a lot of it was unwarranted, JJ Abrams has returned to finish out the trilogy and the saga.

This film is promising to be the finale to the Skywalker Saga that started many years ago. Now if it is the finale is unknown since “Return of the Jedi” was also supposed to be a finale of sorts. If Star Wars makes money, they will make more.

“Rise of Skywalker” has all the makings of a finale, however. It will close out the sequels as well as the saga in glorious fashion. Bringing back Emperor Palpatine, Death Star ruins, the final time we will see Carrie Fisher on screen and a theme song that promises to combine every other theme song.

It has all the makings of a great finale, so fans are hopeful that it will turn out well. It comes out December 20, the perfect end to finals week.

‘Jumanji The Next Level’

No one could have predicted that 2017’s “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle” would actually be as good as it was. Since reboots/sequels to classic films don’t always turn out well (like Ghostbusters), people were not expecting a hilarious jungle–fairing adventure.

Two years later we are getting a sequel to that film and the third Jumanji film. It shares a very similar premise to “Welcome to the Jungle” with some changes.

The game is broken and keeps glitching out as our heroes try to survive and escape. The teenagers have also taken the form of different characters, with Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the cast as grandpas.

This film promises fun hijinks and action. It is set to release Dec. 13.

‘1917’

A beautifully shot war movie about two British soldiers embarking on a dangerous mission during WWI to deliver a message about an ambush. Based on a story told to the director by his grandfather.

The two soldiers must race against time to save 1,600 soldiers from walking into a deadly trap. They must cross enemy lines to accomplish their mission during the war to end all wars.

The film promises to be tense and gripping. If you are into war movies, it should be on your list.

It is set for a December 25 release.

‘The Witcher’

If movies aren’t your style, then Netflix has a treat for you. Based on the best-selling Polish book series of the same name, “The Witcher” will engross you in the dark, monster-filled fantasy land.

Following a monster hunter, Geralt, as he goes through this world killing monsters and encountering strange and interesting people. He will soon come across his destiny and must fight for its survival.

Set to rival other large fantasy shows like “Game of Thrones,” Netflix aims to deliver you your next favorite fantasy show.

The series is set for a December 20 release with a second season already ordered and seven seasons charted out.

So, if you need a break from finals or have nothing to do these next few weeks, give these films and TV shows a shot. They will hopefully not disappoint– or you can go see “Frozen 2” for the fourth time.