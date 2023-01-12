What To Look Forward To This Semester

After coming back from a long break, the last thing you have is motivation, right? Well, to get you pumped up for the semester, take a look at all these fun events coming up in Spring 2023!

Throughout this semester, Campus Attractions will be sponsoring a movie event on the 2nd weekend of each month in the Memorial Union Century Theater at 7:30 and 9 PM. You will have the opportunity to win free tickets to Marcus Theaters for the month by attending other Campus Attractions. This month’s movie is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and playing times are January 14th and 15th.

A few other events for the month of January are Casino Night on January 13th from 8 to 11 PM in the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom at the Memorial Union: win prizes, play casino games, hang out, and enjoy free food!

MLK Jr. Service Day will be on January 16th from 10 AM to 6 PM throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area. Make sure to sign up on Signup Genius.

Join us in celebrating National Compliment Day on Treat Yourself Tuesday; on January 24th from 11 AM to 1 PM, there will be free food and compliment card-making in the Student Activities Office Lounge in the Memorial Union! Make sure to RSVP!

The movie for the month of February is Dear Evan Hansen, and it will be screened on February 4th and 5th. There’s also a Canvas Night on the 4th from 9:30 PM to 1 AM where you can come together with friends to let off a little steam through painting.

Mission IMPROVable with TBD Comedy will be on February 8th from 6:30 to 8 PM. On February 10th is Giving Hearts Day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Do some feel-good work while also having fun with friends!

There will be a Dive-In Movie from 6 to 10 PM on February 11th in the NDSU Wellness Center Aquatic Pool. The earlier you show up, the more likely you’ll get a fun floaty!

Last but not least, from 7 to 9 PM on February 23, a Drag Show will feature FM Drag United and the Gay 90s.

Once again, on March 4th and 5th, Campus Attractions will be hosting another movie night. Bring a comfy blanket and your friends to enjoy a night watching the movie Encanto!

More March events include Pajama Jam on March 4 from 9:30 PM to 1 AM where we’ll be making tie blankets with friends from Project Linus and enjoying fun movies! There will also be a Women’s History Month Event on March 8 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Can’t wait to see you all there!

On April 6, Serve with the Herd will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM. Serve with the Herd is a day of service where NDSU students, faculty, and staff get the opportunity to give back to the Fargo-Moorhead community. Make sure to sign up on SignUp Genius.

Headphone Disco will be on April 8 from 9 PM to 12:30 AM. Enjoy this silent event, and don’t forget you’re dancing shoes!

The movie House of Gucci will be screened in the Memorial Union Century Theater on April 8th and 9th. Wear is Passion? will be on April 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

From 9:30 PM to 1 AM on April 22nd is Paint and Plant. Get a kit to go and stick around to paint a planter and get your very own plant! There will be food, music and prizes, too!

Join us at Bison Leader Awards where we will recognize student leaders and organizations for all of the great work they do! It will take place on April 28 from 7:30 to 9:30 PM in the Memorial Union.

Lastly, on May 4th will be the Hunger Banquet from 6 to 8 PM. Come for a meal along with an interactive presentation on world hunger, a speaker, and plenty of discussion with fellow attendees.

The last movie of the semester will be Spider-Man: No Way Home on May 6th and 7th. Don’t forget your tissues and favorite Marvel apparel!

Keep in mind that these are just a few of the great opportunities to get involved on campus this semester. If you’d like more information on different events around campus, check out the MyNDSU Campus Attractions page. Make sure to check out these fun activities and good luck this semester!