We The Screwed

A spokesperson for Campus Attractions released a statement Wednesday revealing an error in the booking and publicity for NDSU’s annual spring concert.

It was originally advertised that popular indie alternative band We The Kings would be performing on campus this year. However, it has been discovered a very different band under the same name was booked instead.

It was believed the band responsible for such hits of our generation as “Check Yes Juliet” was performing, however, it has been recently realized that the Christian men’s Christmas choir We The Kings was booked instead.

Choir leader Joshua Abraham III admitted they were surprised when they received the booking, as most of their shows outside of December are usually during the “Christmas in July” season. Abraham III told The Spectrum that We The Kings are excited to share their spirituality and musical gifts with the students of NDSU this April.

Concert coordinator Karli Schulz spoke of the incident stating, “It was an honest mistake. After all, they have the same name. I do take full responsibility for the mix-up, however. I should have confirmed it was the correct band when booking the show. I know I have let a lot of people down and for that, I am deeply sorry.”

Unfortunately, Campus Attractions stated it is too late to cancel and find a replacement in time for the original spring concert date.

Schulz remains positive, “I’ve looked into the choir’s work and am actually really excited to watch them perform. I am especially eager to experience their rendition of ‘Angels We Have Heard On High.’ I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say helium balloons are involved.”

The choir is also known for their album of unique renditions of secular Christmas tunes. Carefully formatted to appeal to the Millennial generation, their album titled “Goodbye Mariah, Hello Messiah” has gained great critical acclaim. Some fan-favorites include “Rockin’ Around the Nativity” and “Run Donkey Run.”

So far Campus Attractions has not indicated a refund option for those who have already purchased tickets and decide not to attend due to the error.