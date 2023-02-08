Valentine’s events in the community

Celebrating Valentine’s Day can involve more than going to a typical restaurant. These holiday themed events offer a unique way to spend the night. Regardless of your relationship status, there is something for everyone.

Camp Forever Alone Tree

For all those who are single and are not looking to spend the holiday alone, Camp Forever Alone Tree is right for you. Whether you have friends to bring with you or not, this event is a great opportunity to meet new people.

The event will take place from 6-11 p.m., Feb. 13, at 701 Eateries, 701 North University Drive, Fargo. Admission is free, and you must be at least 21. RSVP is highly encouraged.

FMCT’s First Date: The Musical

First Date: The Musical will be performed by the Fargo/Moorhead Community Theater. The musical is about a blind date between two people who have nothing in common. According to fmct.org, “First Date pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that perfect moment”

This musical runs from 7:30-9:30 on Feb. 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, and 18. Tickets are $15 for students and $28 for adults. More information and tickets are available at fmct.org

Red River Singles Social, Food, Game Event

Singles are encouraged to attend this social gathering to meet new people. Limited food will be supplied. Optionally, people can bring their own food and games to share.

The free event runs from 3-7:30, Feb. 12, at Ascension Church, 2820 12th Ave S Moorhead.

Retro Hearts – A Valentine’s Day Downtown

For $15 per person, spend Valentine’s night from 5:30-10 downtown. The fee includes a welcome cocktail in Jaspar’s Lounge. Food is available at the Rosewild. Then at 7:30, across the street, the Fargo Theater will be showing the 90s romance movie 10 Things I Hate About You. The Jasper Hotel and Rosewild are located at 215 Broadway N, Fargo.

FARGO LOVE: A COMMUNITY VALENTINE’S CELEBRATION

Additionally, from 4-6 on Valentine’s night, Broadway Square at 213 Broadway North, Fargo, will feature ice skating, treats, activities, and contests with prizes.

Couples Crawl

Bring your partner or some friends for the first annual Couples Crawl. Exclusive activities and promotions will feature at the neighboring downtown West Fargo store. From unique mini cocktails to cookie decoration. Discounts can be seen on their Facebook page.

The event runs from 6-8, Feb. 11, 300 Sheyenne Street, West Fargo.

FROSTIVAL: Keep me Cold in Moorhead Open Skate

Free and open skating for the whole family is available on Feb. 12 from 1-3 at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.

Valentine’s Day at Urban 42

Urban 42 is hosting a Valentine’s dinner with a special menu and live music. It is $65 per person for a three-course meal. Entrée includes a seared beef filet, seared airline chicken breast, or bacon wrapped pork loin.

Celebrate National Send a Card to a Friend Day!

Showing your appreciation for a significant other, friend, or family member doesn’t require eating at classy restaurants or buying expensive gifts. For many, giving a simple card is enough to show your care for them. Student Government, in celebration of National Send a Card to a Friend Day, will provide materials for card making. The supplies will be in the student government office in the Memorial Union on Feb. 14 from 11-3.