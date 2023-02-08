Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again when those who are in relationships get to brag about being in relationships and everyone who isn’t in one tries to ignore them. When I say that I have been painfully single all my life, I mean it.

As the years go by and I consistently go without a Valentine, I’ve come to realize that I make just as good of a Valentine for myself as anyone else.

In that spirit, I bring to you the perfect gift guide for everyone with or without a Valentine because, even though we are just feeding into the large corporations who want us to spend money, it feels good to feel loved.

Chocolate

Depending on who you’re buying for, you can go all out and get some Ferrero Rocher or you can buy those really cheap ones they sell at Walmart. It has everything to do with how refined the receiver’s pallet is because let’s be honest, the cheap chocolates might not cut it.

Flowers

This one is once again stereotypical, but there’s just something about the ambiance that fresh flowers in your living area bring. Plus, if you’re getting them for yourself, you have the advantage of buying ones that you’ll actually like looking at.

Weighted Blanket

If I’m being completely honest, I’m just putting this on the list simply because I want it. Instead of having to heap your entire collection of blankets on top of you to provide some warmth or even just to get that feeling of being hugged, you can have one blanket that serves the same purpose! I mean, it really doesn’t get much better.

NDSU Bookstore’s “Be Mine, Bison”

Photo Album

Whether it’s for your significant other or yourself, having something that holds some great memories in physical form is the gift that just keeps on giving. The joy that comes from being able to look back on all the great times you’ve had with the people who are most important to you is irreplaceable.

A Meaningful Handwritten Note

This one might be considered cheesy, but being able to express your love for another person in words is something that most people take for granted. The meaning behind something so simple goes a long way.

Now, some people might see it as sad if you’re writing said letter to yourself, but being able to identify the things about yourself that you love can actually be really eye-opening.

Conclusion

Relationship or not, having a day that you can be grateful for the love that surrounds you is actually pretty great. No matter how much some people might dread it due to the reminder it brings, it doesn’t have to be seen in a negative light. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!