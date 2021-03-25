Vaccine distribution in North Dakota continues moving forward

Lisa Ferdinando | Photo Courtesy

The vaccine is moving towards being available to the general public.

North Dakota’s vaccine rollout will soon reach Phase Two

As Covid-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the nation, North Dakota is moving forward with administering vaccines to the public. The North Dakota Department of Health announced that the state’s vaccine rollout would reach Phase Two on March 29 meaning this would open access to the vaccine to the general public.

North Dakota is currently in Phase 1C which includes essential workers and adults with underlying health conditions. Since there was confusion over who could qualify as an essential worker, that has pushed the state forward in opening eligibility. “This change is being made more because most North Dakotans are essential workers or have an underlying health condition and are hearing a lot of confusion over who is and isn’t an essential worker,” NDDoH’s Immunization Director Molly Howell told the press.

Howell also talked about how college students will soon be able to receive the vaccine within the next phase. “We want college and university students who want access to the vaccine to be able to access it before they go home this summer.”

As vaccines will soon become available to all college students, some might wonder where they can get a vaccine. North Dakota State University is collaborating with Sanford Health to host a vaccine clinic on campus and details will be communicated soon.

Multiple providers across Cass County are also getting ready for the next phase of vaccine rollouts. Valley News Live reports that Thrifty White is close to having appointments online for the general public. Beginning next month the state will transition to ensuring that getting a vaccine appointment will be more convenient to members of the community. This will entail using the CDC’s vaccine finder which will be more mobile-friendly and will show people what brands are available at provider’s offices.

Gov. Burgum talked about the progress North Dakota has made saying that North Dakota continues to be a national leader in the Covid-19 vaccine administration as 342,404 vaccines have been administered as of March 22 according to the NDDoH. Over 90% of residents in nursing homes across North Dakota have received at least one shot so far.

The NDDoH encourages residents to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine at www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.