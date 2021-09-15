Update from the links

Both Bison golf teams found success in their tournaments

The North Dakota State Men’s golf team played in its first tournament of the fall season. The tournament was Kansas State Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas and the Bison finished in fifth place.

The Bison got off to a slow start in the first round of the tournament. The Herd shot a 310 in the first round, but Brock Winters was able to muster up a little hope shooting a 76, a first-round best for NDSU.

In the second round, the Bison seemed to find their stride, as the whole team improved its score. Nate Adams found his rhythm and shot a 69, improving his score from the first round by ten strokes.

In the final round, NDSU played solid golf with almost everyone beating their score from the last two rounds. Winters finished the round as the best shooter in the tournament with an even 72 and a 223 total. Ian Simonich closely trailed with a 224, Josh Galvin finished with a 225 and Adams with 226. The Bison finished with 896 strokes for their team total.

Sam Houston won the 13-team tournament with of 864, Kansas State took second with 873, Kansas City earned third with 880 and Creighton got fourth with 884. George Clarke from Kansas City won the individual play with a score of 210, and Chad Sewell from Sam Houston took second with a 212.

The men’s team will have to wait until the 27th until its next tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

The NDSU Women’s golf team took second at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate tourney in Brookings, South Dakota.

Elise Hoven had a stellar performance on the course. After the first round, Hoven finished with the second-best round of the day at 73 strokes. The Bison finished with 301 strokes after the first round. In the second round, the Bison shot a 303. In round two, Bison Junior Taylor McCorkle shot a 75, her best of the tournament.

One round later McCorkle’s teammate Lexi Geolat shot her best round of the tournament with 73 strokes. The Bison finished the third round shooting a 301. Overall, the Bison finished the tournament in second place with 905 strokes.

South Dakota State won the tournament shooting an 895, while CSU Fullerton took third place with 906. CSU Fullerton’s Elina Saksa won the individual tournament shooting a 219. Lani Potter from SDSU took second as her teammate Shakira Hugh’s tied for third with Hoven.

On Sunday the Bison will travel to the Couer D’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. The tournament will be hosted by the Drake Bull Dogs.