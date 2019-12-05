Upcoming events

At last, we are three weeks away from finishing the semester. For this final month of 2019, here are some events anyone can attend.

Biology presentation

As always, the Department of Biological Sciences at North Dakota State University is hosting a seminar on Dec. 6 in Van Es room 101 at 3 p.m. This week’s presentation will feature Brian D. Wisenden, a professor and chair of the Biosciences Department at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Wisenden’s presentation, which is titled “The Role of Death, and the Risk of Death, in Behavioral Decision-Making by Aquatic Organisms,” is open to everyone.

Study-a-Thon

Since finals are only two weeks away, a study-a-thon is being held on Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. in the Great Plains Ballroom of the Memorial Union. Students who attend will have the opportunity to study individually in quiet spaces or in group study spaces, enjoy free food and can enter to win prizes the longer they stay and study.

Writing Showcase

The fifth annual Showcase of Student Writing is scheduled for Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Great Plains Ballroom in the Memorial Union. Students writing from various disciplines will be displayed for the public to read. Some of the disciplines include professional writing, technical writing, creative writing, writing in foreign language and media writing. Awards will be given to the most impressive writing as judges from NDSU and the public will be present.

Destress with dogs

The Counseling Center offers a range of groups, classes and workshops students can attend throughout the year and one of the groups is Pawsitive Relaxation with therapy dogs. On Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., students can spend an hour with one of the registered therapy dogs while learning about ways to reduce stress. Advanced registration is required for this event and students can contact the Counseling Center or email Amber Bach-Gorman.

Business pep talk

Anyone interested in pursuing a business can attend the Limitless: Power Session at the Dash and White on Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Marilyn McMurray is a business coach and network marketer who will explore what is holding people back from achieving their goals, what’s pushing them forward and how everyone can learn and grow. Not only will attendees learn about business, but they will be able to obtain new resources to help develop their skills.