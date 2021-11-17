United States remains top seed in CONCACAF

As the World Cup inches closer, the U.S. stays on track to qualify

The United States men’s national soccer team rallied late to defeat Mexico 2-0 last Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio. The win helps the U.S. come closer to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The United States entered it’s seventh game in Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football on Friday in a heated contest against the highly touted Team Mexico. Mexico was previously the top ranked team in the CONCACAF with a record of 4-1-1.

The match got a little chippy halfway through as five yellow cards were awarded between the two squads. The U.S. earned three yellows in a row during a ten-minute span. The U.S. betted the first goal in the 74th minute, after Christian Pulisic hit a header in off a cross pass from Timothy Weah.

The U.S. got their second goal of the match in the 85th minute after Weston McKennie booted one in from inside the box. A few minutes later Miles Robinson was forced to leave, after being awarded a red card after getting his second yellow card of the match. Mexico was unable to score, and the final score was 2-0.

The U.S. led in shots with 18 including five shots on net, Mexico had eight shots with four on net. Mexico had the most fouls in the match with 13.

The United States played Jamaica on Nov. 16 in Kingston, Jamaica the game ended in a tie at 1-1. The U.S. stays as the number one seed out of the CONCACAF.

In the eighth minute Jamaica’s Je-Vaughn Watson got a yellow card. The U.S. was able to put one in the net. Weah was able to score from the left side after a pass from teammate Ricardo Pepi.

Jamaica was able to retaliate back in the 22nd minute when Michall Antonio shot from outside the box. Devon Williams was able to get the assist after heading one to Antonio. Javian Brown from Jamiaca was awarded a yellow card in the 40th minute after a bad foul.

In the second half, the U.S. received a lucky break after a Jamaican player headed one in past the U.S. goalie Zack Steffen. The goal was called off by officials after claiming there was a push off.

The game ended as a draw 1-1, but the U.S. will remain the number one seed. Jamaica earned more fouls than the U.S. with 12 to the U.S.’s eight. The U.S. plays in an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18. Bosnia and Herzegovina is 1-4-3 in qualifying round play.

The CONCACAF has not confirmed the dates for the upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifying round play.