Unglued Fest a Crafty Success

PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

Holly Hoeschen of Hoeschen Haus embroiders one of her custom-made designs in front of a wall of her other creative works. PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

A little bit of green and gold were on display with these handmade Gold Star Marching Band pillows by Taea Made. PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

Ceramic artist Jenny Sue showed off her many items, including a “Fargo”-inspired ornament. PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

Summit Succulents and Cacti added a little summer to the February Saturday with their variety of colorful pots and plants. PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

Bowls, planters, mugs and more were on display at Catie Miller’s display on the first floor of the Plains Art Museum. PAIGE JOHNSON | THE SPECTRUM

With assistance from Hannaher's Print Studio manager Amanda Heidt, Emily Kautzman pulls her own screen-printed tote at the Unglued Craft Fest.

On Saturday the Unglued Craft Market hosted it’s 7th annual Craft Fest at the Plains Art Museum.

The three floors of the Museum were packed with over 50 vendors and many more guests.

The Craft Fest bolstered local vendors selling a variety of crafts, from jewelry and pottery, to pillows and prints.

Not only were crafts available for sale, but guests could also try their hand at making, too.

The downtown makers studio Make Room hosted a weaving session, Hannaher’s Print Studio offered guests to make their own screen-printed totes and even the Fargo-Moorhead Roller Derby gave passersby the opportunity to color a postcard and drop it in the mail.

The eclectic collection of vendors, live music, food and workshops made the Unglued Craft Fest a must this weekend.

The night before, Unglued also hosted a Craft Gala that featured all 70 vendors in addition to drinks, appetizers, desserts and a chance of first-picks of sale items.

But never fear, if you didn’t have time to catch the fest or the gala, the Unglued store location downtown carries many of the vendors’ items.

If you don’t see something you like there, a full list of the 2017 Unglued Craft Fest vendors and their respective websites can be found at Unglued’s website, ungluedmarket.com.