Trouble with the Raiders

The Raiders have been wading through troubling waters in recent weeks

It has been a trying few weeks for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have been riddled with numerous off-the-field issues this season. While many Raiders fans hoped that it would stop after head coach Jon Gruden resigned after his racist, homophobic and sexist emails were brought to light during an NFL investigation.

Unfortunately, the Gruden situation was just the tip of the iceberg, as two more Raiders players have since been released from the team for off-the-field issues. These players would be wide receiver Henry Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette, who were both 2020 first-round draft picks.

Many have heard of Ruggs’s situation by now, but he was involved in a fiery car crash that left a 23 year-old woman and her dog dead, and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured. Ruggs was driving 156 mph and had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs is being charged with driving under the influence causing death, DUI causing substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Raiders have since released Ruggs and he could now face up to 46 years in prison for his actions.

Just a week after the Ruggs situation, the Raiders have also had to release second-year cornerback Damon Arnette after a video surfaced of him making death threats while brandishing firearms. Additionally, he is facing lawsuits stemming from a Las Vegas car accident last October.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke on the incident regarding Arnette, “There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line — the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

As things currently stand, the Raiders are sitting at 5-3, tied for first place in the AFC West. With a huge matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looming this week, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders can put together a statement win, or if the off-field drama will finally add up and be too much to overcome.