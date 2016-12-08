The Trolls of Putnam Hall

Trolls roam the corridors of Putnam Hall. Not Internet trolls (although that is possible), actual trolls, with their goofy hair and weird little gems instead of belly buttons.

While the trolls never move during normal hours, when the offices close, they roam around and find different spots to hang out for the next day.

The graduate students of the hall are baffled as to the origins of the trolls in question, but theories abound.

Most agree Buddy the troll originated in Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, he didn’t have an easy childhood — imbibing too much colloidal silver turned his hair blue, making him an easy target for bullying.

To escape his bullies, Buddy ran away from home and rode the rails through Europe, before eventually making his way stateside.

After a brief stint with the Blue Man Group, Buddy realized performance art wasn’t his cup of tea. He styled himself as more of a Jack Kerouac writer-type.

Buddy decided to take up permanent residence near the Graduate Center for Writers in Putnam to better suit his writerly proclivities. For the time being, Putnam is his home.

Buddy finds the open prairies free his mind, unlike the imprisoning buildings of big cities. Plus, the cheap alcohol helps his method.

Putnam’s grad students have long been astounded by Buddy’s ability to stand stock-still during the day. As it turns out, this is how Buddy deals with his blistering hangovers. Ah, what a writer will go through for the sake of a good method.

In addition to gaining wide literary fame, Buddy’s writing in the Troll Tribune caught the attention of one Holly the troll. Inspired by Buddy’s travel writing, Holly, a punk rocker easily identified by her bubblegum-pink hair, left her band in Germany to follow in his footsteps — she recently tracked him to Putnam.

Buddy and Holly haven’t met yet. Her constant guitar playing does nothing to alleviate his hangovers. His nights of obliterated writing don’t facilitate socializing.

Buddy is currently under the impression that Putnam Hall has an incredibly noisy, irritating new tenant. Holly thinks Buddy might have a drinking problem.

But for some reason, I can’t help thinking it’s meant to be.

A thank you to Heather Schneiter from Putnam Hall, who provided a brief history for Buddy the Troll.

