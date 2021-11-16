Travis Scott’s horrific concert could have been prevented

Concert-goers should never have to experience something like the Astroworld tragedy

A concert is made for making you feel alive. Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival incident should not have happened. Travis Scott and his team should have stopped the show. Someone should have told him, “Hey, people are getting trampled and hurt, let’s stop the show, help everyone up and make sure that everyone is OK.” But that’s not what happened.

According to ABC News, around 9:30 p.m. at the Astroworld event a crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, said Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena. A resident of San Antonio, Fatima Munoz, 21, had described the event as a “domino effect.” Everyone had fallen on the floor, including him, as he tried so hard to get up.

ABC News goes on to say that Scott had continued the show. Only pausing when he noticed someone in the crowd passed out. Around 300 people had been treated by medical personnel on site, while another 25 had been transported to the hospital.

While investigating, Houston Fire Chief believes that Travis Scott should have at least tried stopping the show. Travis Scott was the biggest influence at the show, he could have easily stopped and had his team make sure everyone was okay. You would think that if you saw a huge group of people just fall over in the crowd, there is obviously something wrong.

While medical professionals came to help those who were struggling, Travis should have realized that something wasn’t right. Or his team should have let him know and the show could’ve been stopped. If Travis would’ve stopped the show, none of this would’ve happened.

Along with this, Travis should have a team that is communicating with him about what is going on, along with having a security team that does not allow as many people into the concert venue.

To avoid this in the future, the concert should be split into multiple days, with the same headliners and the same show. Rather than the unfortunate domino effect that happened last Saturday. To add onto this, the performer must have a strong security system that will help prevent tragic effects like this happening in the future.

People go to concerts to feel alive; at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert — it was quite the opposite.

According to Today, eight people ranging from 14 to 27 died from the tragedy of Travis Scott’s concert. Kylie Jenner went to Instagram to express that she and Travis, “weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

If this is true, Travis Scott should have his security team terminated and a new stronger, more professional team should take their place. They need to take their job seriously. And if Travis were to realize what was happening, the show should have ended right then and there.

Today, goes on to state, “Scott announced Monday he will pay for the funeral costs of those who died and will offer free one-on-one therapy and other mental health services for those affected by the tragedy, through the partnership with therapy company, BetterHelp.”

It is good to see that Travis Scott is offering help to the families and concert-goers that were affected by this horrific event. However, there should be some charges toward him or his team for what had happened in the first place.

Today said that “Scott previously pled guilty to charges in 2015 and 2017 after incidents involving fans rushing to the stage and jumping barricades at concerts in Chicago and Arkansas.” Personally, if I had pled guilty for these charges — I know I wouldn’t have let it happen again.

Even though the investigation isn’t over, I believe that there should be consequences at the end of it all. People go to concerts to feel alive; at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert — it was quite the opposite. It is unfortunate and my heart goes out to all the families of those who have passed and to all of the concertgoers that were looking forward to the time of their life.

A lesson should be learned from this horrific incident.

Note: there have been 10 total deaths related to the Astroworld event as of Nov. 15, 2021.