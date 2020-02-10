Track and field wrap up

Both NDSU’s Men’s and Women’s track and field teams competed in the Bison Open.

John Swanson | The Spectrum

Lexi Jordheim competing in the pole vault for NDSU on Friday.

Sophomore thrower Akealy Moton broke NDSU’s school record in the indoor shot put, throwing 57-09.50 (17.61m) to beat Bailey Retzlaff’s 2019 record by 16 inches. She is now No.3 on the NCAA performance list this season.

Senior Shelby Gunnnells also surpassed the previous NDSU school record in the shot put as she threw a career-best 57-02.25 (17.46m). This moves Gunnells into second in NDSU history behind Moton and at eighth place in the NCAA this season.

Bailey Cowling cleared a personal-best 5-08.00 (1.73m) to win the high jump. She now ranks ninth in NDSU indoor history and also leads The Summit League this year.

Michaela Baker took first in the 60m hurdles, clocking in at a season-best 8.72 seconds.

Senior Jocelyn Dinius tied her personal-best 60m dash time of 7.68 seconds in the prelims and took second place in the finals.

For the Men’s team, Alex Renner won the shot put with a lifetime-best throw of 65-09.75 (20.06m). Behind Renner, the Bison men swept second-through ninth place in the shot put.

Senior sprinter Guillaume Viault clocked a season-best 6.86 seconds to win the 60m dash, ranking seventh all-time at NDSU.

The NDSU men swept the top three places in the mile, as junior Alex Bartholomay took first at 4:12.44. Tim Heikkila took second with a time of 4:12.69 and freshman Isaac Huber took third at 4:15.40.

Freshman Trent Davis won the 60m hurdles title, finishing at a season-best 8.19 seconds.

Junior Noah Shafer won the pole vault as he cleared 15-09.25 (4.81m).

Sophomores Josh Samyn and Keiser Freetly now rank second and third in The Summit League in the 800m after their performances on Saturday.

Junior Alex Brosseau clocked a personal-best 6.96 seconds in the prelims in the 60m dash.

At the Milrose Games in New York City, former NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl placed third in a loaded shot put competition with a season-best mark of 69-02.75 (21.10m). He ranks in the top 10 in the world this year.

Looking ahead, both the men’s and women’s teams will be competing in SDSU Indoor Classic and the Music City Invitational on February 14-15 and the men will also be competing in the Husky Classic that same weekend.