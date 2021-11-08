‘Townscaper’ is a new kind of cozy video game

The game is available for a limited-time low cost

Haley Grisham | Photo Courtesy

If you like any kind of cozy game like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, then I have new a game for you. Townscaper is an indie game that was originally released on Aug. 26, 2021. It can currently be purchased on Steam for $5.99.

The game itself is very simple, as you build platforms and buildings to make your own town. There is no limit to how big the world is, at least as far as I can determine. I have yet to reach a boundary in height or width within the game.

It is a very peaceful escape where the world is at your fingertips. Buildings can be big, or small, and you have multiple options when it comes to colors. One of the best parts of the game is that whatever you build can be exported as a 3D file to be printed, either at the school Digital Fabrication Lab or at home on your own 3D printer.

At first, when I saw the game online, I thought it was a little bland or boring, but in reality, it’s the perfect thing to do when just looking to kill a little time. Unlike other games, you don’t have to learn some complicated system for fighting or struggle to figure out the controls since it seems like every video game has a different way to move.

As you build, seagulls come and land on your buildings, or little clotheslines pop up in the empty air between towers, and it’s these little details that just complete the game. If you’re looking for a way to unwind and relax, I would highly recommend Townscaper.

The sounds the game makes as you add platforms and buildings are very peaceful, and there is always a faint ocean sound. No matter what kind of games you play, or even if you don’t play any at all, Townscaper is still a great addition to any library, especially due to the surprisingly low cost of such an addicting game.