Who I’m taking in this years NCAA Tournament



FLICKR | PHOTO COURTESY

It’s every teams dream to cut down the nets.

I write about sports a lot, maybe a little too much. However, the NCAA Tournament starts today, so I felt it was necessary to write about it and predict my winner.

Everyone will fill out a bracket or two (or 10), but will someone finally predict a perfect bracket this year? I’m predicting no, but you never know.

Nobody thought a No. 16 seed would beat a No. 1 seed, but it happened last year. I’m writing this on Monday, March 18, so I haven’t seen the “First Four” games yet. I say that because I don’t know if the Bison will make the tournament, but I’m hopeful.



I must say, it’s a miracle the Bison get a chance to possibly claim a No. 16 seed in the “big dance.” We can thank the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State for losing in the first round of the Summit League Tournament.

They would have likely steamrolled us in the second round in their way to claim another Summit League Championship. If we can pull off the play-in game against NC Central, we will get to play the best team in college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils. That would be absolutely insane. If I’m a player, I’m stoked.

Sure, we’re probably going to get outscored by 40, but our players get to play against the future No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and shake hands with the best college basketball coach ever.

NDSU athletes will have the opportunity to meet Donald Trump, Zion Williamson and Mike Krzyzewski all in the same month. Win or lose the game, it’s a win for the Bison players either way.



When I look at this bracket, it’s hard not to take Duke. They have so much talent and have only lost two games when Zion Williamson is on the court for the full game.

North Carolina beat Duke twice, but both times were without Zion. I could see Duke and North Carolina square off in Minneapolis for the fourth time on the season in a battle for the NCAA Championship. Imagine the crowd and ratings that would churn out.

There’s a lot of good teams that could make some noise like Michigan, Florida State, Texas Tech and Iowa State. Despite this, I’m going to give Duke the win here. The best team in their region is Michigan State, and I think they would easily win that game. As long as Zion Williamson stays healthy, they will win another NCAA Championship.



There’s going to be those upsets that nobody predicts. It happens every year, and the second after it does, you think to yourself: “Wow, I could have seen that. Why didn’t I pick them?” Well, it’s because you were scared.

There’s a feeling of stupidity if you take a risk by picking a No. 14 seed to upset a No. 3 seed and they lose by 30 points. However, if the higher seed does lose, a lot of other people probably picked that too, so you don’t feel as alone.

Let me make some random predictions. I think No. 14 seed Georgia State can keep it close with No. 3 seed Houston.

No. 12 seed Liberty could take down No. 5 seed Mississippi State, and I think No. 12 seed Oregon will take down No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

If the Florida Gators move on to the second round, they will play a tough Michigan team in a very close game that will be decided by two or less points.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see No. 6 seed Iowa State make an Elite Eight run.

I think No. 8 seed Syracuse can beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the second round, making the Zags the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated.

Of course, I have to take my No. 10 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers over the No. 7 seed Louisville Cardinals. However, they likely will then have to play No. 2 seed Michigan State, who clobbered them in the regular season.

No. 7 seed Wofford takes on No. 10 seed Seton Hall, and I think that could be one of the closest games in the first round. Either team could win, and the winner likely faces No. 2 seed Kentucky in the next round. Whoever it is, they can beat Kentucky and make a Sweet 16 appearance.



March Madness is one of the best times of the year, and this tournament is going to be a great one. So many good teams, so many good matchups, all battling for a chance to cut down the nets in Minneapolis.

The first two days of the tournament are the best. There will be games on all day, sometimes four or five at a time. Make sure you watch this tournament. You won’t regret it.