Top Five Summer Blockbusters

A preview of 2023’s summer movie slate

Ah, summertime! The one season where being unemployed is made painfully obvious. Better find a way to make some cash quickly because we’ve got a plethora of movies coming out over the next four months. The summer season always seems to be the most congested when it comes to film releases, which can make it difficult to choose what to watch. If you’ve stumbled upon this article though, you’re in luck because I’m going to be going over what is, in my opinion, the top five movies to catch this summer.

5. Fast X

Another Fast and Furious movie? How many more of these can they possibly make? Well, as it turns out, not many. As it’s been foretold that this tenth variety will see the beginning of the end of the road for the vehicular action franchise. I’m not gonna say, “If you’ve seen one F & F, you’ve seen them all.” But this latest installment looks to be more of what we’ve come to expect from the series.

The big difference here is that this one is being billed as part of the dramatic conclusion to the decades-spanning adventure. Which, by the way, can we all just take a second to appreciate? By the time the final film releases in 2025; it’ll have been eleven movies over the course of 24 years. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Fast & Furious films are a pop culture institution. I only hope that these next two films serve as the celebration the series deserves.

Vin, you know what needs to be done. Settle the beef with Dwayne Johnson. Because if The Rock doesn’t show up in whatever the hell they end up calling part eleven, we’re gonna have a problem.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In what might be Marvel’s last chance at maintaining its chokehold on the American box office, the final chapter of James Gunn’s sci-fi trilogy is looking to be a spirited and emotional conclusion to what’s slowly but surely becoming the cinematic universe’s greatest offering. Since the first in 2014, the Guardians films have provided some of the most fun and emotionally resonant moments in all of the MCU.

Couple this with Gunn’s unique flair and style of filmmaking along with some suspicious death flags surrounding certain characters and you’ve got an entry that borders on mandatory viewing.

3. Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

It’s kind of wild to think it’s already been close to five years since the original Spider-Verse came out and had everybody trying to copy its animation style. The 2018 feature holds my vote as the best theatrically released Spider-Man film ever! And its sequel is expected to deliver more exciting action, moving character work, and absolutely gorgeous visuals. That’s really all that needs to be said on the matter. Just go watch it yo. If this movie is half as good as the first it’ll still be one of the best of the year.

2. Barbie/Oppenheimer

I’m cheating a little on this one, but considering these two films are set to release on the same day in July; having them share a spot on this list doesn’t sound that diabolical to me. While the films couldn’t be further apart in regards to their subject matter, Barbie is based on the popular children’s toy, and Oppenheimer chronicling the story of the man credited with the creation of the atomic bomb, they share the distinct similarity of having some of the most ludicrously stacked casts of recent memory.

Let me quickly run through a few of the names across both productions. Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Helen Mirren, Emily Blunt, Michael Cera, Gary Oldman, Simu Liu, and Emma Mackey! It’s like Warner Bros and Universal had some kind of arms race for talented actors. Here’s the kicker though, the films are being directed by Oscar nominees Greta Gerwig and Chris Nolan respectively. Mark your calendars folks. July 21st is the date to make sure you have cleared out!

1: Mission Impossible

One weekend before that fateful day, however, my most anticipated movie of the entire year is scheduled for release. The first of the two-part conclusion to my beloved Mission Impossible series; Dead Reckoning. The trailer alone is already my favorite movie of 2023 so far and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say I watch it and get excited for the film in ways I’m not sure are completely appropriate.

This isn’t the place for me to go into detail on all the aspects that make these films great, so I’ll leave it at this. The Mission Impossible movies are at the apex of contemporary action blockbusters. Containing an emphasis on engaging storylines, charismatic characters, and a huge helping of practical setpieces.

Oh, and the tear-away masks. Can’t forget about those.

Despite the fact we all think Tom Cruise is kind of a weirdo, that didn’t stop us from going to see the new Top Gun multiple times in theaters. I’m going to need y’all to keep that same energy for M.I. The film that’ll help put a bow on what is one of, if not, the greatest film franchises of all time.

This is the most excited I’ve been for a summer slate in a while. And that’s without even mentioning other films releasing like DC’s The Flash or Harrison Ford’s return as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny. It’s been a rough couple of years for theaters, but 2023 is looking to finally be the course correction the industry has been yearning for. You love to see it.