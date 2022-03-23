Too hot for NDSU golf in Arizona

The NDSU women’s team took home tenth place in the Red Rocks Invitational tournament at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Ariz.

The Bison shot a total of 905 — 41 over par — in team play, which was only one stroke behind the ninth-place team, Delaware, with 904. The team started off strong with a first-round 295 but could not keep the mojo going in the final pair of rounds putting up a 300 in the second and 310 in the third.

Maddie Herzog led the Herd in individual play tying for 22nd with a 222 — six over. Herzog played even golf in the first two rounds with a pair of 72s but a third-round 78 kept her from a higher position on the leaderboard.

Elise Hoven and Lexi Geolat ended the tournament in a tie for 32nd with 226. Hoven started the tournament with a tremendous 71 (one under) in the first round, a team-best in the first round, but was unable to continue the success. Geolat shot a 73 in the second round, her best of the event.

Jo Barancyk tied for 63rd with a 234, 18 over. Barancyk had her best round in the first after posting a 75. Leah Skaar posted a 239 — 23 over — putting herself in a tie for 83rd. Skaar shot 77 strokes in the final round, the second-best third round on the team.

The Bison are set to return to the course for the Golfweek Intercollegiate at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawley’s Island, SC on March 28.

Men’s Team

The Bison men’s golf team finished in 20th place at the Grand Canyon University Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Herd ended the tournament with 876 strokes in team competition, remaining consistent shooting a 292 in all three rounds.

Jack Johnson led the Bison in the tournament tying for 68th with a 219, six over. Johnson golfed steadily shooting a 73 in the first round, 72 in the second and 74 in the third.

Nate Adams tied for 80th with 221 strokes, eight over. An early 80 shot first-round prevented Adams from higher spot on the leaderboard, but he chopped down his total strokes after a team best 66 in the second round.

Nate Deziel shot a 222 — nine over — tying for 86th place. Deziel who bolstered a 73 in the first, his best in the tournament, only strayed off a little putting up a 75 and 74 in the final set of rounds.

Brock Winter and Ian Simonich both ended their tournament tying for 98th with 225 strokes, 12 over. Both golfers found difficulties in the second round but posted solid numbers in the first and final rounds. Winter shot a pair of 73s in the first and final round. Simonich shot a team-best 71 in the third round, the best round of the tournament for the Bison.

The Bison will hit the links for the Golfweek Intercollegiate, running March 28 through March 30 at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawley’s Island, S.C.