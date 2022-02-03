Tom Brady retires

Retires as the all-time leader in six categories

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. Despite the confusion earlier based on Adam Schefter’s report, the future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement on Tuesday via Instagram. Brady was a 15-time Pro-Bowler, three-time All-Pro, seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time MVP and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year.

Brady, drafted in the sixth round by New England in 2000, is also the all-time leader in pass yards with 84,520 yards, all-time leader in passing touchdowns (624) all-time leader in games started with 316, the all-time leader in playoff games (41) and playoff wins (34) and he was also the all-time leader in passes completed with 7,263. It is safe to say he is the greatest quarterback we have ever seen.

Enjoy retirement Tom.