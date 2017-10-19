Three World News Stories Crazier than Trump News

In the news recently, we have seen that President Trump has literally no regard for the underlying truth behind his statements. The examples vary from the incredibly stupid to the downright horrifying.

This got me thinking. What are the biggest news stories in other countries currently? What is being featured?

For the United States, it seems like we have a new controversy every day. And with each day it seems to be getting worse. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised at most things. This is helped by our president being the old reliable of bullshit facts and nonsensical statements.

Oh Canada

Although we can give Canada shit for their absolutely legendary politician Rob Ford, may he rest in peace, that’s about it for politicians. Ford’s controversial exploits include hookers, crack and rooting for the CFL.

Going to the Canada Broadcasting Corporation, we can find a neat list of their political issues to watch for in 2017. I can only assume America’s would be a terrifying web of shit-breathing dragons and doom.

Listed, for instance, is the legalization of marijuana, indigenous people’s relationship and, to no short surprise, the U.S.-Canada relationship.

To me, it is amazing that they are even talking about their relationship with natives, unlike here where we name our sports teams after them and complain when they say it’s racist. Remember kids, it isn’t racist if you wear it on a sports jersey or chant it in a stadium.

And of course, we love to put large leaky pipes through their sacred land against their will, because go America, that’s why.

It is also nice to see one of Canada’s political issues has to deal directly with the United States. Like, our shit storm has reached a level once thought unreachable and has torn through our country and seeped into the neighboring countries. If I was Canada, I might want to build a border wall right about now.

The United Kingdom

Europe has survived a year from hell thus far. From terrorist attacks and Brexit to Marine Le Pen. Europe’s issues remind us what happens when crazy isn’t just being blow horned on a gross man’s Twitter page, but it is being carried out.

The main concerns facing Europe include terrorism, the economy and immigration as well as the weakening of the European Union. Chin up Europe, everyone has a bad day.

This all pails in comparison of the BBC’s main website page on Oct. 17, which has a story called “Domino’s pizza shop sex couple spared jail” because this is the main focus apparently in Britain.

In the story, we are made aware of an 18-minute security tape of a couple’s naughty deeds in a Scarborough Domino’s in Yorkshire. Good to know I am a Pizza Hut type of guy, or this story might actually gross me out.

South Korea

South Korea has perhaps the craziest neighbors of all time. Forget having loud neighbors, their neighbors take the cake.

This surprised me after I headed to The Korea Times website. Unlike news sources here, The Korea Times has chosen to give the crazy news stories a nice neat spot. This would cover the North Korea tab being the first tab on their website’s search bar. This is where everyone can go read stories about how the World may end tomorrow.

As an American news consumer, this leaves me jealous. It would be nice if all of the “Trump tweeted this …” news stories could just be placed in a nice neat folder that I could just ignore and save some brain cells.

Tomorrow, I am for sure that I will be reminded that Trump is our president, and I am for sure that tomorrow there will be something crazy and almost unbelievable happen.

That is just the life that we must get used to. Until tomorrow though, I just want to pretend that my news alerts will no longer scare me.